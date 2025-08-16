New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Similar to the country's resolve for energy independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for India to achieve self-reliance in the fertilisers sector, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort this Independence Day.

The Prime Minister observed that, at present, India remains dependent on imports for a significant portion of its fertiliser requirements.

Also Read | Mumbai: Couple in Same Sex Relationship Approaches Bombay High Court Against Gift Tax Rules, Seek To Include Same-Sex Couples Under ‘Spouse’ Definition.

He urged the farming community to adopt judicious and scientific use of fertilisers to protect the health of the soil, cautioning against indiscriminate usage that causes long-term damage to "Mother Earth".

Calling upon the youth, the industrial sector, and the private sector, the Prime Minister exhorted the nation to unite in efforts to build ample domestic reserves of fertilisers.

Also Read | 'War 2' Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Actioner Sees Slight Jump on Day 2, Crosses INR 100 Crore Mark in India!.

He encouraged the discovery and development of innovative methods to meet the country's requirements through indigenous production.

"Just like we are dependent on the world for energy, it is the misfortune of the country that we have to depend on the world for fertilisers as well. The farmers of my country can also serve Mother Earth by using fertilisers properly. We are causing a lot of harm to Mother Earth by using it indiscriminately. But at the same time, I want to tell the youth of the country, the industry of the country, the private sector of the country, let us fill the reserves of fertilizers, let us find new ways and prepare our own fertilisers as per the requirement of India, let us not depend on others," PM Modi said from the Red Fort.

"The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to work in close coordination with industry stakeholders, research institutions, and state governments to bolster domestic capacity, promote sustainable farming practices, and reduce import dependency," the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

Over the last decade, India's fertiliser industry has seen steady growth. The total fertiliser production has increased from 385.39 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) in 2014-15 to 503.35LMT in 2023-24. Over the past six years, six new urea plants have become operational across the country.

India's total annual consumption of fertiliser in 2023-24 was around 601 LMT. About 503 LMT was produced domestically in India, while 177 LMT came through imports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)