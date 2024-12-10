PNN

New Delhi [India], December 10: In a historic moment for the Nepal Premier League, Pokhara Avengers achieved a glorious 10-wicket victory over the Lumbini Lions, with several remarkable records set during the match. The team completed the first century in the league, posted the highest score in a powerplay with 80 runs, and for the first time in a single inning, we witnessed both a century and a half-century. This extraordinary performance not only solidified the Avengers' dominance but also brought attention to their unique jersey design, which, notably free of sponsor logos, has set the team apart in the league.

In a move that echoes a top English football club decision to play matches without a front-of-shirt sponsor logo, the Pokhara Avengers have leveraged this unique opportunity to promote tourism and raise awareness about climate change. According to a long-term Climate Risk Index (2000-2019) study by Germanwatch in 2011, Nepal ranks as the 10th most vulnerable country to climate change. The melting of snow accelerated due to climate change may temporarily increase river water levels, but it is expected to cause a long-term decline in water resources.

Gandaki Province, home to the beautiful city of Pokhara and surrounded by majestic Himalayan ranges, faces significant risks due to climate change. Numerous studies have highlighted Nepal's vulnerability because of its unique geography. The Himalayan region is particularly affected by rising temperatures, which lead to snow melting, the formation of new glacial lakes, the expansion of existing ones, and an increased risk of glacial lake outburst floods.

If climate change continues to impact the Gandaki region, melting glaciers will threaten our natural beauty and, consequently, the Gandaki Province's economy, which relies heavily on tourism. This is a matter of responsibility for all of us.

Since its inception, Pokhara Avengers has considered raising awareness about climate change through sports paramount. To emphasise this, we unveiled our jersey at Lomangthang, located nearly 4,000 meters above sea level, under the theme of global warming. We've also raised flags on Himalayan peaks, symbolising the urgency of protecting our fragile environment.

As a team representing Gandaki Province, which thrives on its tourism-based economy, we also aim to promote Pokhara as "Pure as Paradise", our tagline highlighting the city's unmatched beauty. While several sponsors approached us to place their logos on our jersey, we prioritised raising awareness about climate change. Instead of advertisements, the front of our jersey reads: "Glaciers Matter", a message emphasising the critical importance of protecting our glaciers.

Subodh Tripathee

-Chairman, Pokhara Avengers

