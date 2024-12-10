Vanvaas is an upcoming emotional family drama that presents a modern and intriguing twist on the classic Ramayana. The film reimagines the epic tale, exploring the heart-wrenching concept of children sending their parents into exile, adding a contemporary emotional depth that resonates with today’s audiences. Fans are eager to witness this fresh interpretation of familial bonds and sacrifices. As the release date approaches, the makers have dropped their latest peppy new song, "Geeli Macchis". ‘Vanvaas’: Nana Patekar Turns Singer for Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Movie – Read Deets!

Sharing the song, the makers wrote, “IT'S TIME TO GROOVE! #GeeliMaachis ,OUT NOW!”

The vibrant and catchy track promises to bring a lively contrast to the film's emotional core, offering a blend of energy and fun.

Watch the Song 'Geeli Macchis' From 'Vanvaas':

Vanvaas, backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, has previously collaborated on films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, which went on to become blockbusters. Now, the team is gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film, Vanvaas. Did ‘Vanvaas’ Trailer Leave Sunny Deol Teary-Eyed With Its Emotional Drama? (Watch Video).

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be released in theatres on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in the lead.

