PNN

New Delhi [India], June 7: In a year where placement challenges have cast shadows over many reputed institutions, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, Mohali has not only weathered the storm--it has surged ahead, redefining what success looks like in higher education. As national trends reflect an overall decline in placement outcomes across numerous engineering and management colleges, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) has delivered a placement season that's nothing short of phenomenal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Build Strong, Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure for Future.

The institution's 2025 placement statistics are not just better--they're benchmark-setting. Compared to its already impressive performance in 2024, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) has demonstrated exponential growth. The highest package offered catapulted from Rs45.5 LPA to an astounding Rs1 Crore, signalling unprecedented industry confidence in the talent CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) nurtures. The average package also experienced a substantial leap, rising to Rs6.34 LPA--a reflection of CGC Mohali's growing relevance in today's competitive job market.

Total job offers more than doubled, shooting up from 872 to a staggering 1,960. This explosive increase showcases CGC Mohali's ability to create opportunities for a wider student base. The recruiter base also expanded significantly, jumping from more than 650 to over 1,133 companies. These weren't just numbers; they included some of the world's most recognisable names--Microsoft, Amazon, Servicenow, Infosys, Deloitte, Capgemini, HCL, and many more.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September 2025: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped To Get Upgraded MagSafe Chargers; Check Details.

Equally remarkable was the growth in internship opportunities. The highest stipend offered tripled, rising from Rs0.5 LPA in 2024 to Rs1.5 LPA in 2025, proving that CGC Mohali's commitment to real-world, experiential learning is resonating with industry leaders.

While many private institutions saw a slump in placements due to economic shifts and global market corrections, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) bucked the trend with an 18% growth in overall placements. This stands in sharp contrast to reports from other top-tier colleges where placement rates dipped. CGC Mohali's forward-thinking approach, emphasis on emerging technologies, and hands-on training modules clearly set it apart.

This exceptional rise is no accident. It is the result of focused strategies, industry-aligned curricula, dynamic leadership, and a strong ecosystem of mentorship, innovation, and student-centric support. CGC Mohali's flourishing Department of Career Planning and Development continues to be a cornerstone of this success--providing students with rigorous training, aptitude development, and soft skills enhancement that go beyond textbooks.

As CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) looks ahead, it does so with a renewed commitment: to not only continue this momentum but to push boundaries further. From pioneering research programs in AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Science to a robust network of global academic partnerships, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) is building a future where its graduates don't just fit into industries--they lead them.

In 2025, CGC Mohali ( Jhanjeri) didn't just raise the bar--it redefined it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)