PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Digital travel platform, Agoda, unveils the user preferences of Asian travellers and the choices they make while booking hotels. The insights collected over the past two months reveal that almost half (46%) of the travellers from Taiwan opted for breakfast included, followed closely by Vietnamese (43%), and Indian travellers (42%). On the other end, the statistics found South Korea (29%), Japan (27%), and Malaysia (23%), ranking 8, 9, and 10 respectively on the breakfast requirement popularity table. Taiwanese, Vietnamese, Indians among the top 3 nations choosing breakfast-inclusive hotel reservations in Asia.

Also Read | West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam Case: Calcutta High Court Directs CBI and ED to Submit List of ‘Cash-for-Job’ Candidates.

When comparing domestic with overseas travel, Agoda noticed travellers on an international trip are more likely to opt for some comfort and peace of mind. 37% of international travellers select the 'breakfast included' option on Agoda, compared to 31% of those who stay within country borders. 60% of Indian travellers almost always opt for breakfast-inclusive packages for outbound holidays, with 41% of them choosing to avail this domestically.

"There are lots of factors at play to determine the popularity of including breakfast when booking your accommodation," said Krishna Rathi, Agoda Country Director, India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. "It's often the flexibility to decide last-minute depending on your plans during the trip, but it's well worth noting that if you do plan to start the day with a meal, it's often most economical to include it during the booking. And at Agoda, anyone that reaches VIP Platinum status automatically qualifies to receive complimentary free breakfast at many accommodations. That way, the only appetite left will be the appetite to travel."

Also Read | Chandrayaan 3 Launched Into Space: PM Narendra Modi Hails Dedication of ISRO Scientists After LVM3 Successfully Lifts Off With Moon Mission Spacecraft.

Going specific with destination analysis, Agoda reveals that including breakfast is quite popular among travellers heading to Vietnam, followed by Taiwan and the Philippines. Conversely, there was less appetite for breakfast buffets in Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. The least popular destination for including breakfast in hotel reservations was South Korea, where only 1 in 10 travellers opted for the morning meal.

For those who don't want to miss out on breakfast, there is a 'Breakfast included' filter on Agoda.com and in the Agoda app, to quickly find the best deals that will not only provide a good night's sleep, but also the best way to wake up.

Note to editors

About the data

Agoda analyzed hotel bookings in May – June 2023, by travellers from Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia [10 markets].

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 3.6M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and employs more than 6,600 staff in 31 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

For media queries, please contact:

Shreya Laghate Archetype, +91-8600909703shreya.laghate@archetype.co

Riya Jacob Archetype, +91-7588887683 riya.jacob@archetype.co

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)