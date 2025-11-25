PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25: Ahmedabad-based researcher and Co-Founder of Prachin Holistic Care, Saurabh Patel, plans to establish manufacturing bases in Taiwan and Singapore for his breakthrough innovation, NeuroPause 0.33, the world's first Pause Technology designed to improve balance and motion efficiency in both humans and machines.

The expansion marks a significant step towards globalising India's research-led neuro-technology innovation. The overseas manufacturing hubs will focus on production and assembly, while all hardware and software development will remain entirely based in India at the company's new research laboratory in Ahmedabad. The rollout is expected to be completed within the next six months.

Mr Patel has developed a suite of Balance Intelligence technologies that combine neuroscience, biomechanics, and ancient Indian knowledge systems. His work has led to the creation of NeuroPause 0.33, a patented principle that introduces a 0.33-second "pause" before movement, shown to enhance balance, reduce motion-related strain, and improve energy efficiency by over 20%.

Speaking about the planned expansion, Mr Patel said, "India will continue to lead in innovation and design, while Taiwan and Singapore will serve as our strategic manufacturing bases for global scalability. Both countries provide advanced manufacturing ecosystems and component supply chains ideally suited for precision neurotech devices. Our goal is to make India the global centre of Balance Intelligence, a place where ancient wisdom meets modern engineering."

Mr Patel and his team have also developed a connected digital ecosystem to measure and validate the effects of NeuroPause 0.33. This includes NeuroPause Cloud, a health-intelligence platform that analyses human motion, balance, and rhythm in real time, NeuroChain, the world's first "Proof-of-Stability" blockchain, and PauseGuard Devices, wearable sensors and footpads that assess how accurately a person or machine maintains the 0.33-second pause.

Mr. Patel is currently in discussions with the Quality Council of India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for certification and national standardisation of its Balance Intelligence framework.

"India's next frontier in technology will be defined not just by artificial intelligence, but by balanced intelligence. Our expansion marks the first step in taking our innovation global," Mr Patel added.

The upcoming facilities in Taiwan and Singapore will enable him to serve clients across Asia and other markets, with applications spanning healthcare, robotics, industrial safety, sports science, and other areas.

