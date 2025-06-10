Sanjiv Shankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, along with industry leaders, launches the AIDCF-EY Report on the State of Cable TV Distribution in India in New Delhi.

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 10: All India Digital Cable Federation today launched a landmark study titled 'State of Cable TV Distribution in India'. Developed in collaboration with EY India, the report offers critical insights into the challenges, evolution, and future of India's cable television ecosystem. It brings together extensive field data and sectoral analysis to present a comprehensive view of the Cable TV distribution landscape.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh and Indian Hockey Team Raring To Go Against Argentina in European Leg of FIH Pro League 2024-25, Says 'We Are Aware of the Task at Hand'.

Based on inputs from over 28,000 Local Cable Operators (LCOs) across India, the report highlights a sharp decline in cable TV subscriptions--driven by rising channel costs and competition from unregulated platforms--which, in turn, has led to a significant employment crisis.

Key findings of the report include:

Also Read | Funny Quotes For Students: Hilarious Back-To-School Messages, Witty Sayings and Punchlines For WhatsApp Status That Are Laugh Out Loud Good!.

* The workforce of surveyed LCOs declined by 31% since 2018, with a reported loss of 37,835 jobs. When extrapolated nationally, the estimated job loss ranges between 1.14 lakh and 1.95 lakh.

* Pay TV households declined by 40 million, from 151 million in 2018 to 111 million in 2024.

* 93% LCOs reported a decline in their subscriber base since 2018;

* 49% of LCOs reported a drop in theirmonthly income.

* 35% reported subscriber loss of over 40%.

Key reforms suggested by the report include:

* Enabling of level-playing field across all content distribution mediums

* Permitting differential pay TV pricing for different territories based on ability to pay

* Activating over 20 million inactive STBs in India

* Restrict or limit the provision of live or slightly delayed transmission of pay TV content for free on other platforms

* Take a unified stand against piracy

Mr. Sanjiv Shankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs; Former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, shared his remarks: "This report is truly one of its kind--comprehensive, data-driven, and grounded in the realities of the ground-level cable ecosystem. It brings into focus the structural shifts and challenges within the sector, and provides a valuable evidence base for future policy-making."

Mr. S.N. Sharma, CEO of DEN Networks Limited and President of AIDCF, expressed his enthusiasm about the report: "This report is perhaps the most comprehensive bottom-up view of the Pay TV distribution sector in recent times."

"The report presents not just statistics but stories of lost livelihood impacting families and entrepreneurship, and they need be heard across the broadcasting ecosystem."

"While the report presents conservative estimates, the situation is even more grave. When factoring in the closure of approximately 900 MSOs and 72,000 LCOs over the past six years, the total cumulative job loss is estimated to exceed 5.77 lakh."

"We urge all stakeholders -- including broadcasters, regulators, and our parent ministry -- to use the report as a base to bring practical reforms and support the cable TV industry to thrive once again."

Mr. Ashish Pherwani, Partner, Media & Entertainment Sector, EY India, remarked that: "This is a first-of-its-kind report that captures the true pulse of the cable TV distribution network in India. Its scale, depth of field data, and insight into last-mile realities make it a valuable resource for both industry and policymakers alike."

The report was released during a special event held at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, where senior policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the broadcasting and media landscape came together to deliberate on the findings and implications of this industry-first report.

The report can be accessed from AIDCF's official website or by clicking on this link.

About All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF)

All India Digital Cable Federation is the apex body for Digital Multi-System Operators (MSOs) in India. AIDCF is the official voice for the Indian digital cable TV industry and works towards the overall growth of the sector.

AIDCF has consistently championed the interests of the cable TV distribution industry and remains committed to promoting a fair, competitive, and sustainable broadcasting ecosystem. The members of the federation have a combined market share of > 65%.

Members of AIDCF includes Asianet Satellite Communications Limited, DEN Networks Limited, Fastway Transmission Private Limited, GTPL Hathway Private Limited, Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited, Kerala Communicators Cable Limited, NXT Digital, SITI Cable Network Limited and UCN Cable Network Private Limited.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706228/AIDCF_EY_Report_Launch.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)