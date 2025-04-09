SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: The 13th International Research Conference, jointly hosted by Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR) and Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM) on March 29, 2025, successfully brought together industry leaders, academicians, and research scholars to discuss the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in sustainability and business transformation.

The conference, themed "AI-Driven Paradigm for Sustainability and Business Transformation," was held in partnership with the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) as the International Partner and Leaders Institute, Swiss School of Management (SSM), and ENAE Business School as Knowledge Partners. The event provided a dynamic platform for discussions on AI's role in corporate governance, financial resilience, and climate change solutions while fostering collaborations between academia and industry.

Keynote Speakers & Session Chairs

The conference commenced with an Inaugural Session, featuring the National Anthem, Ganesh Vandana, and a Lamp Lighting Ceremony. The Welcome Address was delivered by Dr. Balkrishna Parab, AIMSR & Dean of Management Studies, AGI, followed by the felicitation of the Chief Guest, Dr. Smita Shukla (Director, IQAC, University of Mumbai and Director, Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial & Management Studies).

The Keynote Address was delivered by Mahendra Kumar Chouhan, a distinguished Professor at Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM-M). With over 40 years of experience in corporate governance, sustainability, and ESG, Mr. Chouhan emphasized the significance of AI-driven ethical business practices and sustainable innovations.

Additionally, Dr. J.K. Sachdeva (Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Global Economy) and Dr. Rajan Tungare (Ex-Director, Late Narayan Meghaji Lokhande Maharashtra Institute of Labour Studies, Government of Maharashtra) chaired research sessions, guiding discussions on AI's impact across multiple sectors.

Diverse Participation and Research Contributions

The conference witnessed participation from over 150 academicians, industry professionals, and students, with more than 70 research papers presented across parallel tracks, including General Management, Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management (HRM), Operations, and Systems. Selected research papers will be published in AIMSR's ISSN-indexed journal, "Shodhaditya," further contributing to ongoing research in AI and business transformation.

Six best research papers were recognized--three from students and three from faculty and research scholars--for their outstanding contributions.

Key Takeaways and Insights

* AI is revolutionizing business operations, decision-making, and sustainability initiatives.

* Corporate governance and ethical AI adoption are crucial for responsible business transformation.

* AI's role in financial resilience and climate change solutions was a major focus.

* Industry-academic partnerships are essential for future research and AI implementation.

Dr. Smita Shukla highlighted the conference's importance, stating, "AI is a game-changer for sustainable business transformation. By integrating AI with ethical governance and industry collaborations, we can drive innovation while ensuring responsible growth. Events like this provide a vital platform for shaping AI's role in future economies."

Dr. Balkrishna Parab emphasized the conference's impact, stating, "This conference reflects AIMSR and ASBM's commitment to advancing research in AI and business transformation. The thought-provoking discussions and research presentations will have a long-lasting influence on academia and industry. We look forward to fostering further collaborations in this field."

The 13th International Research Conference, marked a significant step in advancing AI-driven solutions for business and sustainability. The exchange of research and insights deepened understanding while emphasizing the urgency of responsible AI adoption. With a strong focus on collaboration and innovation, the conference has set the stage for future academic and industry initiatives that will shape the evolving AI landscape.

For more details, please visit: www.aimsr.edu.in & www.asbm.edu.in

