New Delhi, April 9: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq launch date has been announced. The second generation SUV will launch on April 17, 2025, offering various upgrades. The interior, exterior, specifications, and features will have several new updates. Skoda India released its teasers on social media, confirming the Kodiaq launch date. 2025 Skoda Kodiaq was unveiled during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and, as per reports, was recently spotted on Indian roads.

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV will be launched in two variants. Regarding changes, the car will offer fresh front look and rear bumpers. It will boast the new set of alloy wheels and have 'Skoda' on the tailgate. The LED taillight of the new Kodiaq will be of U-shaped headlights.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Powertrain and Features

The new 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will have a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13-inch infotainment system. The second-generation SUV will have a panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control. It will have a two-spoke steering wheel. The car will likely have 17 to 20-inch wheels. When it comes to powertrain, the vehicle will feature a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum of 201 bhp power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will be mated with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox as default.

The company will continue to offer the bold and command look for its 2025 Kodiaq. The SUV will measure 1,864 mm in width, 4,758 mm in length, and 1,659 mm in height and have a 2,971 m min wheelbase. The changes in the exterior are visible, especially at the butterfly grille and strip spanning the tailgate. For safety, it will offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), ESP (Electronic Stability System), hill hold, and nine airbags.

