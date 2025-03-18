PNN

New Delhi [India], March 18: The Indian music industry has witnessed a revolutionary transformation with the emergence of Aioten Digital Private Limited, the country's first and only white-label music distribution startup. Founded by Ansuiya Sharma and Rakesh Lata--a rapper popularly known as Aio Kubair--Aioten is setting new benchmarks in the B2B music distribution sector.

From Life Partners to Business Partners

The story of Aioten is not just about business--it's also a story of love, partnership, and shared vision. Ansuiya Sharma and Rakesh Lata tied the knot on February 25, 2020, and after five years of a successful marriage, they took their partnership to the next level by incorporating Aioten Digital Private Limited. Their journey from life partners to business partners showcases the power of mutual trust, ambition, and innovation.

Ansuiya Sharma: India's First Female Entrepreneur in Music Distribution

Ansuiya Sharma, born on January 4, 1998, in Redi village, Rajasthan, holds the distinction of being India's first female entrepreneur to establish a music distribution startup. She played a pivotal role in the creation of Aioten, investing her savings to turn the vision into reality. Today, she stands as a trailblazer in the industry, empowering businesses with cutting-edge white-label music distribution solutions.

A Vision Born from Necessity

The idea behind Aioten was sparked in May 2020 when Aio Kubair, born on June 6, 1996, in Buchawas, Taranagar (Rajasthan), sought to distribute his music independently. His journey as a musician began with his first song, "Kangasiyo," a Rajasthani folk song released in 2018. Later, he composed and penned the Bikaner Anthem song, "Mahro Bikano," which gained popularity.

However, when he attempted to distribute his music, he realized that no Indian service provided white-label music distribution, which allows businesses to launch their own branded music distribution platforms. Recognizing this gap in the market, Kubair envisioned a solution that could empower artists, labels, and entrepreneurs to start their own distribution businesses.

To bring this vision to life, Ansuiya Sharma stepped in as co-founder, investing in the project and overseeing the development of an advanced system that would cater to businesses. With this, Aioten became the first and only Indian startup providing white-label music distribution services.

Official Establishment and Growth

On January 29, 2025, Aioten Digital Private Limited was officially registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) under CIN U59200RJ2025PTC099698. The company operates from its headquarters at Plot No. 153, Ward No. 29, Taranagar, Rajasthan, India.

Unlike conventional music distribution platforms, Aioten is exclusively a B2B service provider, helping businesses establish and scale their own branded distribution networks. Through its official website (www.aioten.com) and support email (support@aioten.com), the company ensures seamless collaboration with its clients.

Leading India's White-Label Music Revolution

As the first and only startup in India dedicated to white-label music distribution, Aioten is revolutionizing the industry by enabling businesses to launch their own music distribution services without investing in costly infrastructure.

With Ansuiya Sharma breaking barriers as India's first female entrepreneur in music distribution and Aio Kubair pioneering independent music solutions, Aioten Digital Private Limited is more than just a company--it's a movement shaping the future of music distribution in India.

About Aioten Digital Private Limited

Aioten Digital Private Limited is India's first and only white-label music distribution startup, providing B2B solutions to businesses looking to launch their own branded music distribution services. Founded by Ansuiya Sharma and Rakesh Lata (Aio Kubair), Aioten empowers entrepreneurs and music labels by offering advanced distribution technology and infrastructure.

Contact Information

Company Name: Aioten Digital Private LimitedWebsite:www.aioten.comEmail: support@aioten.comAddress: Plot No. 153, Ward No. 29, Taranagar, Rajasthan, IndiaFor media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, visit www.aioten.com or contact support@aioten.com.

