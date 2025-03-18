New Delhi, March 18: WhatsApp is reportedly testing on a new way for its users to interact with Meta AI on Android devices. The WhatsApp new feature is said to bring a dedicated place for Meta AI within the app. It is expected to make it easier than ever to get help, ask questions, and explore the AI chatbot.

The WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.25.7.16 introduces an improved experience for interacting with the Meta AI chatbot. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing an improved way for its users to interact with the Meta AI chatbot. The enhanced experience is said to being rolled out to a limited number of beta testers for allowing them to chat and engage with the AI chatbot. Centre and WhatsApp Join Forces To Extend ‘Scam Se Bacho’ Safety Campaign To Combat With Digital Frauds and Scams.

Instead of the traditional chat interface, where users have to manually tap a button to initiate voice interactions, the new feature is said to be rolled out for the Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp to eliminate these unnecessary steps. Some beta testers can reportedly explore the new feature that provides access to a dedicated Meta AI interface in WhatsApp.

The new screen is primarily focused on voice interactions. As soon as users open the new interface, Meta AI will automatically initiate a voice session. The voice session within the dedicated Meta AI interface is said to remain active till a user stays within this screen. If the user switches to another application or exits the interface, the voice session will automatically end. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Android Users To Add Social Media Links on Account.

As per reports, users will have control over their voice interactions with Meta AI. If they wish privacy, they can mute the microphone from the dedicated interface, which will allow them to stop Meta AI from listening. If a user begins to type in the input field, Meta AI will recognise the action and will automatically stop listening. The shift will switch the current screen to the standard chat interface with Meta AI.

