New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Air France is offering a new communication channel with customers on WhatsApp. This free service is now available for Indian customers in English for 24 hours a day throughout the week, in addition to French, Italian and Brazilian/ Portuguese.

The airline said messaging is transforming interactions between people and businesses, and with two billion daily users and WhatsApp is how many people and businesses are connecting.

Air France said it was continuing to strengthen its commercial relations by offering more proactive customer service after being already present on several messaging and social media platforms, notably Facebook Messenger. It said this offer supports customers before, during and after their flight.

One of these features is instant answers to common questions via the chatbot Louis and, for more specific answers, the customer will have to contact with an Air France representative.

Other features include notifications so when customers opt in, notifications will be sent to them at each key moment of the journey -- From boarding pass issuing to flight information (change in schedule or boarding gate; last call before the plane door closes, etc.) or the baggage delivery belt on arrival.

In addition, the airline said personalised promotions will allow customers to upgrade their travel experience, with the option of selecting more spacious seats or purchasing access to the Air France lounge at the airport. (ANI)

