New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Air travel between Singapore and India has touched a historic high, crossing the 5 million mark for the first time in terms of passengers in 2024, data put out by Singapore Changi Airport showed.

Air passenger traffic was registered at 5.5 million in 2024, up 12 per cent compared to 2023 and surpassing pre-pandemic 2019 traffic by 15 per cent, data showed.

India is currently Changi's top sixth market.

At present, Changi Airport is linked to 16 Indian cities, including major hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with six airlines (Air India, Air India Express, DrukAir, IndiGo, Scoot and Singapore Airlines) providing approximately 280 weekly services between the two countries, Changi Airport said in a statement this week.

Changi Airport remains one of the most connected hubs in Southeast Asia to India.

To build on this momentum, Changi Airport aims to further expand its connectivity to other cities in India, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Surat, and Chandigarh, in the near- to mid-term, the airport said in the statement.

Changi Airport Group said in the statement that it continues to be optimistic about continued growth in the coming year.

As of March 2025, Changi Airport served 100 airlines operating 7,400 weekly scheduled flights to over 160 cities across 49 countries and territories.

With recent new routes such as Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Dali in China, and upcoming new connection to Vienna in Austria, passengers now have even more exciting options for their travels.

The airport will also continue to invest in infrastructure, systems and processes to enhance capacity and support long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific region, the statement added.

Singapore Changi Airport, which welcomed approximately 67.7 million passenger movements in 2024, has been named the World's Best Airport 2025 at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, held during the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Madrid.

Yam Kum Weng, Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group, said: "It is indeed gratifying to receive this recognition, and this certainly encourages us to continue to strive to provide the best travel experience...As air travel continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming passengers to experience the magic at Changi Airport."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: "It is a great achievement for Singapore Changi Airport to receive the highest award as the World's Best Airport 2025, this being a record-breaking 13th time in the awards history that they have scooped this award." (ANI)

