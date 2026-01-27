PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: Airfloa Rail Technology Limited (BSE - AIRFLOA | 544516 | INE0XBS01012), a leading manufacturer of railway rolling stock components and turnkey interior solutions has announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Janatics Industrial Automation Private Limited for the development and supply of Automatic Door Systems for railway applications.

Also Read | 'The 50': Lovekesh Kataria Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted From Reality Show After Arena Task? Here's What We Know.

Highlights of the MoU

* The MoU covers Automatic Door Systems for modern railway coaches, including Freight EMU and Vande Bharat platforms

Also Read | Rishikesh: Rafting Guides Rescue Drowning Tourist From Ganga River in Uttarakhand, Save Life by Giving CPR (Watch Video).

* Product scope includes:

* Double Leaf Plug Doors* Automatic Single Leaf Plug Doors* Pocket Sliding Doors* Automatic Fire Barrier Doors

* Airfloa will lead tender participation, customer engagement, and project executionStrategic Significance

The MoU strengthens Airfloa's capabilities in a specialised subsystem that is increasingly becoming standard across new-generation railway coaches and upgrades. By expanding its automatic door systems portfolio, Airfloa enhances its ability to participate across both component-level and integrated railway tenders, supporting its focus on execution clarity, commercial discipline, and long-term participation in modern railway programs.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Manikandan Dakshnamoorthy, Joint Managing Director, said: "This MoU reflects our focus on strengthening critical subsystems required in modern railway coaches. By partnering with Janatics, we are adding depth to our automatic door systems capability while retaining clarity on execution and commercial alignment. The arrangement supports our participation in upcoming railway programs in a measured and disciplined manner."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)