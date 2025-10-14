New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Bharti Airtel has joined hands with Google to establish India's first mega Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub and data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. According to a Bharti Airtel press release, the initiative is backed by an investment of around USD 15 billion between 2026 and 2030, and will be the largest of its kind in India.

The facility will combine gigawatt-scale data center operations with subsea network infrastructure and clean energy systems to support large-scale AI workloads. The project will be executed in collaboration with ecosystem partners, including Airtel and AdaniConneX.

Airtel and Google will jointly build a purpose-driven data center in Visakhapatnam, along with a state-of-the-art Cable Landing Station (CLS) to anchor Google's new international subsea cables. These cables will link India more deeply with Google's vast global terrestrial and underwater network. Airtel will also develop a high-speed intra-city and inter-city fibre network as part of the project, designed to handle huge data flows with low delay and high efficiency.

According to the press release, this partnership is expected to not only boost digital infrastructure but also expand access to AI technologies across industries. It will strengthen India's data backbone and enable businesses to harness AI for growth, inclusion, and innovation.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, called the collaboration "a defining moment in India's digital future." He said, "By combining world-class AI infrastructure with our nation's extraordinary talent and also expanding global connectivity, we are laying the foundation for India to become a leader in the AI-driven era. With Visakhapatnam becoming a new hub on the world's AI map, we are ensuring that India has the opportunity to set the pace for innovation, digital inclusion and economic growth--not just for our people, but for the world."

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said, "Meeting the demands of India's AI Mission requires cutting-edge infrastructure, computational power and ubiquitous connectivity. Working with Airtel, we will deliver next-generation AI services and create the essential digital backbone required to power inclusive growth across India." (ANI)

