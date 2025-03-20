PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: Alieus Hedge Fund is pleased to announce that it has received expressions of interest for Series B funding, following its decision to decline Series A offers from various venture capital financing companies. This move underscores the firm's strategic approach to securing the right investment partners who align with its long-term vision and growth objectives.

With approximately $30 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) and regulatory approvals under Luxembourg RAIF and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), Alieus Hedge Fund continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in the alternative investment space. The interest in Series B funding highlights investor confidence in the firm's business model, performance, and future potential.

Ashish Jain, Founder & CEO of Alieus Hedge Fund, commented: "We carefully evaluated our Series A funding options and chose to decline offers that did not align with our strategic direction. The strong interest in our Series B round reflects our continued growth and ability to attract investors who share our long-term vision."

Alieus Hedge Fund has been expanding rapidly, attracting investors from India, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, and other regions. The firm has hosted high-profile investor events in Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Mauritius, Georgia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. Additionally, its recent application for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) registration in India further solidifies its regulatory standing.

The Series B funding round is expected to support Alieus Hedge Fund's next phase of expansion, including new investment strategies, technological advancements, and broader market reach. The firm remains committed to delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a focus on transparency and regulatory compliance.

About Alieus Hedge Fund:

Alieus Hedge Fund is a global investment firm specializing in alternative investments and hedge fund strategies. With a growing AUM of $30 million and regulatory oversight in Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands, the firm continues to expand its global presence and offer innovative investment solutions to its investors.

