Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday alleged that incidents of sexual assault, custodial deaths and drug circulation have increased during the five-year rule of the DMK government, and claimed that the public was angered by what he termed unfulfilled promises.

Addressing reporters after offering prayers at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam in T Nagar, Nagendran said the ruling party had failed to implement the Old Pension Scheme despite assuring it before coming to power. He also accused the government of burdening people with hikes in property tax and electricity tariffs.

Also Read | Medical Charter Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Air Ambulance From Ranchi to Delhi With 7 Onboard Crashed in Chatra, Rescue Team at Location, Says DGCA (Watch Video).

The BJP leader further alleged that individuals linked to the DMK had been involved in narcotics-related activities since the party assumed office. Referring to a recent incident in Krishnagiri, he claimed that the son of a DMK functionary rammed a car into a two-wheeler carrying a family, argued with the victims after they fell, and allegedly attempted to run over them again while under the influence of alcohol. Four people were reportedly injured. "What answer will the Chief Minister give for this?" he asked.

Nagendran also accused the DMK of relying on the power of incumbency and financial strength to secure electoral victories. He claimed that the Congress party may be allotted fewer seats in the alliance this time and alleged that the DMK had a pattern of reducing the seat shares of its allies while inducting new parties. "People will not accept their claim that they alone will win. The people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a proper verdict," he said.

Also Read | National Round Table Conference Convened by EC After 27 Years, State Election Commissioners to Attend.

Responding to questions about criticism from Mayiladuthurai MP Sudha, he said personal attacks should be avoided and added that if any BJP member had committed wrongdoing, action would certainly be taken.

On actor Vijay's recent speech, Nagendran said he did not wish to speak about him and "make him a big leader." He added that the BJP is the largest party in the world and that in Tamil Nadu, both the AIADMK and the DMK are major parties. "All of us are in the field. The people will decide whom to vote for," he said.

Nagendran also said grand arrangements were being made in Madurai and Tiruchirappalli to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that large crowds would attend the National Democratic Alliance meetings in the two cities and that the NDA would emerge victorious. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)