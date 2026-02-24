Ottawa [Canada], February 24 (ANI): Ottawa [Canada], February 24 (ANI): The Canadian government has initiated proceedings to revoke the citizenship of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana, Global News reported.

The move comes ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India on February 26, as Ottawa seeks to mend relations with New Delhi, soured under former PM Justin Trudeau.

Also Read | BAFTAs 2026: Alan Cumming, BBC and John Davidson Apologise to ‘Sinners’ Cast for Involuntary Racial Slur Due to Tourette Syndrome.

Pakistan-born businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana is currently in custody in India, where he is awaiting trial on charges related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. More than 160 people were killed in the attack.

According to documents accessed by Global News, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has informed Rana that it intends to strip him of the Canadian citizenship he obtained in 2001. The 65-year-old had immigrated to Canada in 1997.

Also Read | BAFTA Awards 2026 Full Winners List and Highlights: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins 6 Trophies, ‘Sinners’, ‘Frankenstein’, ‘Hamnet’, ‘I Swear’ Win Big.

However, the Canadian government's move to revoke his citizenship is not based on terrorism allegations. In its notice, the IRCC stated that Rana's citizenship was granted based on misrepresentation. The department alleged that he provided false information regarding his residency in Canada while applying for citizenship in 2000.

According to the IRCC report, Rana claimed he had resided in Ottawa and Toronto for four years before his application, declaring only a six-day absence from the country during that period. An investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), however, reportedly found that he had spent most of that time in Chicago, where he owned several properties and operated businesses, including an immigration consultancy and a grocery store, Global News reported.

The department accused him of "a serious and deliberate deception," stating that his failure to disclose prolonged absences led authorities to wrongly conclude that he met the residency requirements for Canadian citizenship.

In a letter dated May 31, 2024, the IRCC informed Rana that his alleged misrepresentation had misled decision-makers into granting citizenship when it appeared he did not meet eligibility criteria.

The matter has now been referred to the Federal Court of Canada, which has the final authority to determine whether citizenship was obtained through false representation, fraud, or the concealment of material facts.

Rana's legal counsel has challenged the revocation, arguing that the decision was unfair and infringed upon his rights. A hearing related to the case was held in Federal Court last week, during which government lawyers sought permission to withhold certain sensitive national security information.

An immigration department spokesperson said revoking citizenship in cases of misrepresentation was an essential measure to preserve the integrity of Canada's citizenship system. The spokesperson added that the government does not take such decisions lightly and that the Federal Court ensures fairness in the process.

A review of past cases indicated that such revocations are rare, with only a handful reported in the past decade, Global News reported.

On April 10, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally arrested Rana after his extradition from the US. He was escorted to New Delhi by the National Security Guard and the NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)