PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Alliance University proudly presents the fourth edition of the Alliance Literary Festival (ALF 4.0), a three-day extravaganza celebrating literature, culture, and intellectual dialogue, scheduled from February 13 to February 15, 2025. This year's theme, 'The Asian Century,' highlights Asia's profound impact on global culture, politics, economy, and art, offering an exceptional platform for literary enthusiasts, academicians, policymakers, diplomats, and cultural connoisseurs to engage in meaningful conversations and immersive experiences.

Also Read | POCO F7 Launch Expected in Q2 2025, POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra Not Coming to India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Here.

The festival promises an extraordinary lineup featuring over 120 speakers, including voices from over 25 countries. Esteemed participants include Javed Akhtar, celebrated Indian screenwriter and lyricist; Asako Yuzuki, renowned Japanese author; Palki Sharma Upadhyay, India's voice of the Asian Century; Anil Kumble, one of Asia's greatest sportsmen; Sanjay Patel, Indian American animator, director at Pixar, and Oscar nominee; Rajdeep Sardesai, renowned Indian journalist; and Perumal Murugan, distinguished Indian author.

Asia, often hailed as the cradle of civilizations, has long been a hub of innovation, storytelling, and wisdom. From ancient philosophical texts to contemporary narratives challenging power structures and exploring identity, Asian literature and culture have consistently illuminated the essence of the human experience. ALF 4.0 celebrates this legacy while exploring Asia's dynamic rise as a global powerhouse.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 10 Fishermen From Rameswaram Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Crossing International Maritime Boundary Line; Mechanised Boat Seized.

Dr. Anirudh Sridhar, Dean of Thought Leadership, Department of Language & Literature, Alliance University, remarked, "The theme of The Asian Century embraces Asia's resurgence as a dominant economic and cultural force on the global stage. Hosting this festival in Bangalore, a city at the forefront of this transformation, underscores our commitment to fostering intellectual dialogue and cultural celebration." He added that ALF aligns with Alliance University's mission to position Bangalore as India's intellectual capital and establish the university as a hub for art, culture, and ideas.

The festival will open with insightful sessions on regional literature and translation, highlighting Kannada and Tamil literary traditions. A mesmerizing performance of Chhau dance, rooted in the traditions of West Bengal, will further enrich the cultural tapestry of the event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, including Q&A discussions, meet-the-author events, and book signings, fostering deeper connections with literary luminaries.

Expanding its reach, ALF 4.0 incorporates modernity with live-streamed sessions and curated digital highlights, ensuring accessibility for audiences worldwide. This initiative underscores Alliance University's commitment to promoting intellectual and cultural dialogue across both physical and virtual platforms.

The festival will explore timely themes such as Asia's economic ascendancy, the rise of Asian athletes, the intersection of migration, diaspora, and belonging, as well as environmental and demographic challenges. Sessions will also examine Asia's pivotal role in shaping the future of education, sports, and innovation on the global stage.

Cultural showcases, including musical performances, film screenings, and exhibitions, will conclude the festival, celebrating Asia's illustrious past and its promising future.

With ALF 4.0, Bangalore reinforces its status as a cultural and intellectual hub, playing a key role in ushering in 'The Asian Century.' Alliance University invites audiences to be part of this transformative literary journey, where every session, discussion, and performance will illuminate the heartbeat of a continent poised to shape the world's future.

About Alliance University

Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private institution, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing the Alliance College of Engineering & Design and the Alliance School of Law in 2012. The institution emphasizes experiential learning, renowned faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, 'A World of Opportunities', reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.

For more information, please visit: www.alliance.edu.in/

Contact: Merin MariyaContact No: +91 8046199153Email: merin.mariya@alliance.edu.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610218/Alliance_Asian_Century.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353585/4573919/AU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)