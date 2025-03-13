VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13: Altmin Private Limited, a rapidly growing manufacturer of Cathode Active Materials (CAM), has made history with the announcement of India's first Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode giga-factory. The milestone was marked by a ceremonial foundation-stone laying at Divitipally. This cutting-edge facility is set to play a pivotal role in India's clean energy revolution, driving the nation's efforts towards self-sufficiency in battery materials manufacturing.

With an initial capacity of 8 GWh and an ambitious expansion plan to reach 100,000 MTPA by 2030, the Rs750 crore project aims to establish India as a global leader in LFP cathode production. Spanning 20 acres, the facility will supply essential battery materials for India's energy storage and EV sectors while strengthening the nation's battery supply chain through strategic partnerships with South American mines. The giga-factory is also set to create 800 direct jobs, boosting local employment and skill development. Driving employment and sustainable growth backed by innovation, Altmin's facility will serve as a key anchor in India's green energy transition. The company's prima facie agenda is to support the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries across EVs, grid storage, and renewable energy applications.

Altmin's 8 GWh facility is strategically located next to leading battery manufacturer Amara Raja's plant, reinforcing its commitment to self-reliance by systematically building a robust supply chain from source to end users. The sheer location of Altmin and Amar Raja's factories highlights a strong potential collaboration in the region's evolving energy ecosystem.

Speaking about the facility, Maurya Sunkavalli, Founder & MD, Altmin, opined, "Altmin will be a game-changer for India's Battery Industry. With support from the government, South American Mines and giants like Amara Raja we are committed to creating a seamless eco system so that we can impact consumer behaviour. People will move to cleaner fuel only if it is available easily, proves to be efficient and pocket friendly. We are Indians, we will always want a bang for our buck".

He added, "The facility will be India's only integrated LFP manufacturing plant, featuring cutting-edge research labs and advanced testing facilities, providing a platform for young scientists to develop and test next-generation technologies in electrodes and battery materials.

Speaking about Altmin's upcoming 8 GWh factory D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries, IT, E&C, Government of Telangana, said, "I'm extremely impressed with the initiative and enterprise shown by Altmin, who has emerged at the forefront of the battery materials and critical mineral business. Starting with their pilot factory, their secure supply chain and strategic partnerships are allowing them to scale up. I think they will play a crucial role in the battery ecosystem of India. We need more bold companies like them to bridge the gap between the nation's electric aspirations and reality."

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Government of India and D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries, IT, E&C, Government of Telangana. Also in attendance were Mahbubnagar's Member of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assembly, the District Collector and Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana. Another prominent name to grace the event was Mr. Jayadev Galla, Co-founder of Amara Raja Group, whose battery giga-factory is located adjacent to Altmin's new facility.

As India accelerates its push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in energy storage and EV manufacturing, Altmin's new plant is set to play a pivotal role in building a robust domestic supply chain for lithium and battery materials, driving the country toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

About Altmin

Altmin is a leading producer of next-generation, indigenously developed battery materials in India. As a fully supply chain-integrated company, Altmin specializes in cathode and anode materials, including Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), and develops its own lithium-ion cell chemistries. The company is committed to advancing India's energy independence by building a strong and sustainable battery materials ecosystem.

