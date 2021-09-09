New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/SRV Media): Amandeep Hospital is honoured to receive the Pillars of Medical Sciences Award, conferred by Balbir Singh Sidhu, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab.

The event was organized by INMYCITI on July 31, 2021, at JW Marriot, Chandigarh.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Latest News and Updates on Expected 3% Hike in DA Rate.

To begin with, in the Pillars Category, Dr Avtar Singh, with 31 years of experience was awarded the Best Orthopaedic in Punjab.

An MBBS, MS, MCh(Ortho) by education, he is the Chief Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon and Chairman of Amandeep Group of Hospitals.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Greetings: Wishes, Messages and HD Images To Share and Celebrate Ganpati Bappa's Arrival.

Dr Ravi Kumar Mahajan, MS, M Ch (Plastic Surgery) was awarded the Best Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon in Punjab. He is also the Chairman of, Department of Plastic, Microvascular, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at Amandeep Hospital.

Along with this, he is the President-Elect, Association of Plastic surgeons of India, President of the Indian Society for Surgery of the hand, and President of the Indian Society for Reconstructive Micro Surgery. He has been serving the industry for almost 31 years now.

The remarkable service of Amandeep Hospital was further acknowledged by crediting four doctors in the Veterans Category. Among these, Dr Aishwarya Mehra, (MBBS, MS, DNB, M Ch, Neuro Surgery) was awarded as the Best Neuro and Spine Surgeon in Punjab.

He is the Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Neuro and Spine Surgery at Amandeep Hospital with 17 years of experience. Dr Yadvinder Singh (MD, DM-Cardiology, FSCAI, USA), bagged the Best Cardiologist in Punjab award. He has been serving the industry for nearly 11 years now and has also won the International Best Case Award Winner in Singapore Live Conference 2016.

At Amandeep Hospital, Dr Singh is the HOD & Director Cardiology Senior Interventional Cardiologist. Dr Mandeep Singh, MBBS, MD, DM (Pulmonary Medicine), has been working for 12 years and is currently the Director Pulmonary Medicine Department at Amandeep Hospital. He was awarded the Best Pulmonologist in Punjab.

Dr Vineet Sehgal, Senior Consultant Neurology, MBBS, MD(Medicine), Gold Medallist, DM (Neurology), PGI Chandigarh, with 13 years of experience deserved the award as the Best Neurologist in Punjab.

Under the emerging category, Dr Manmeet Singh Jhawar, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM (Nephrology), was awarded as the Best Nephrologist in Punjab. He has over 9 years of experience and is the Senior Consultant & Head of Department Nephrology at the Hospital. Dr Rishabh Sehgal, MD(Medicine), DM (Gastroenterology), was awarded as the Best Gastroenterologist in Punjab. He has worked for over 5 years in the industry and is currently working as the Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Interventional Endoscopist at Amandeep Hospital.

Dr Inderdeep Singh, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics and Arthroscopy. Specialist in Sports and Ligament Injury has 8 years of experience and is an MBBS, MS, DNB, MCh (Orthopaedics). He also did a Fellowship in Arthroplasty, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine.

He was conferred with the Best Orthopaedics (Sports & Ligament Injury) in Punjab award. Dr Sudhanshu Bansal, MBBS, D (Ortho), DNB (Orthopaedics), Fellowship in Paediatric Orthopaedics, is the Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedics at Amandeep Hospital. He has been serving the industry for nearly 7 years now and was awarded as the Best Paediatric Orthopaedics in Punjab.

During the event, Dr Avtar Singh from Amandeep Group of Hospitals, honoured the Health Minister, Sh. Balbir Singh Sidhu with a bouquet and souvenir.

It is pertinent to note that Amandeep Hospital Private Limited (AHPL) is a burgeoning medical conglomerate founded in 1990 in the city of Amritsar, as a five-bedded speciality Centre for Orthopaedics. Today, it is a group of hospitals with several branches across Punjab. Amandeep HealthCare has grown significantly under the right management of its Director, Dr Amandeep Kaur.

With a team of specialised doctors, equipped with great know-how of their field and the latest technological facilities, Amandeep group offers unmatched health care service in the city. Serving patients for more than three decades, Amandeep Hospital today is an established entity in the state. Recognising the expertise and dedication of the Amandeep team, a series of awards were presented to the hospital under various categories.

To know more about Amandeep Hospital, visit: https://amandeephospital.org/

To know more about the Event Organized by INMYCITI, visit - https://instagram.com/inmyciti?utm_medium=copy_link

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)