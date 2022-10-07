New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/SRV): Amara Studios' next film, TRUSHNA, is all set to be released on October 14th, 2022 across screens in Odisha. This movie is produced by Naveen Bhandari and directed by Suresh Patnaik. It stars Samaresh Routray, Lipsa Mishra, Suryamayee Mohapatra, and Sailendra Samantray in lead roles.

This film is about four parallel stories of people who wish to make it to the showbiz industry and has a one-of-a-kind story in the Odia industry. This film has an ensemble of popular artists, including Samaresh Routray, Lipsa Mishra, Suryamayee Mohapatra, Sailendra Samantray, Bighneswar Panda, Jyoti Panda, Pradyumna Lenka, Abhisek Rath, Lita Krishna Priya, Rusi Pattnaik, Jeeban Panda, Dheera Mallik, Ratan Meher, and Biswa Panda. This social drama will see these artists in roles never seen before and will take the audience through a journey of people who wish to make a mark or enter the entertainment industry. People will surely appreciate the work done by these talented artists, says Suraj Mohnot-Content and Digital Head-Amara Muzik.

Also Read | #WerewolfByNight is Now Streaming on #DisneyPlus

#MarvelStudios – Latest Tweet by Marvel Updates.

Songs from the movie composed by Abhijit Majumdar have garnered much appreciation from the audience across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Wynk, Resso, Facebook, Gaana, Instagram and other digital platforms. Music for Trushna is available on Amara Muzik's official YouTube channel.

Apart from this, Amara Studios is also producing three more Odia movies, namely BHAI, PREMA SHIKAYA, and TIKE TIKE ACHINHA TU, simultaneously for which these films are in the shooting stage. The movies are of varying genres and will have the best of cast, crew, and technicians to deliver nothing but the best. We are committed to the Odia industry and will continue to stay committed to it, says Naveen Bhandari, MD, Amara Studios.

Also Read | Werewolf By Night Review: Critics Praise Michael Giacchino’s Marvel Horror Special, Call It ‘Refreshing’ and ‘Bloody’.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/qQEVgF1sZD4

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)