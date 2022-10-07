The first reviews for Werewolf by Night are out and it looks like Marvel's first horror special has definitely won over the critics. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, the special focuses on five monster hunters fighting for a powerful relic that will bring them close to a deadly creature. Werewolf by Night Review: Michael Giacchino’s Marvel Special Revels In Being an Ode to the Classic Horror Films! (LatestLY Exclusive).

With the 50-minute gothic special directed by Michael Giacchino is set to drop soon on Disney+, critics are saying that this is a refreshingly new take on the MCU and that Marvel goes full horror over here. You can check out some of the reviews down below.

Watch the Trailer:

IGN: Werewolf by Night is a wondrous homage to the classic Universal monster movies. It’s about as scary as those original films are to a modern audience, but that doesn’t matter – it faithfully evokes the kind of classic horror that we haven’t seen in decades. The style may be old, and the tropes may be well-worn, but the film’s Marvel twist is enough to keep it feeling relatively fresh while tapping into the nostalgia of horror film fans.

The Verge: Werewolf by Night expands that experimental spirit to the world of live-action. It’s kind of like a Marvel movie crossed with Tales From the Crypt, and it does something that the more recent blockbusters have often failed at: it makes me want more.

Rolling Stone: You can find horror everywhere. You can also find superhero stories everywhere now as well, however, at the expense of a lot of other types of movies/TV shows/entertainment/content, which is what makes this offshoot all the more welcome. If it’s indeed a Marvel world and we’re all just living in it for better or worse, we could use more creative distractions from mondo world-building like this. Just drop them more than once every full moon, please.

The Hollywood Reporter: The couple of minutes of conversation between Jack and Elsa, not quite flirting but at least flirting with the idea of flirting, plus the amusing capper at the end of the special were easily sufficient to whet my appetite for future monster-hunting team-ups. Presumably the good people at Marvel and Disney+ know that if you have Gael Garcia Bernal inked to a deal to play a monster-chasing werewolf, you don’t waste him on a one-off holiday special. Whether Werewolf by Night spawns a TV series, a feature-length movie or some other narrative permutation hardly matters to me — and, pleasantly, Disney+ seems not to have any rules either. Werewolf by Night: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Michael Giacchino's Disney+ Marvel Special!

Variety: “Werewolf by Night” marks an exciting turn for the MCU — it’s the first in a (I hope) long line of special presentations, branded as one-offs for the ever-sprawling universe. Coming up in December is James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” presumably another short, gingerbread-themed project. But “Werewolf by Night” is a triumphant first effort at losing the capes and spandex and delving into more genre territory for Marvel.

