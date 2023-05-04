Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC, is making shopping more exciting for its customers at the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale that starts on 4th May 2023.

Bajaj Finance customers can shop for a wide range of products at Amazon's Great Summer Sale and get huge discounts on top brands available on a No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Lakhs of customers have already reaped the benefits of exclusive offers on No Cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale in January this year.

Customers can avail cart financing across segments such as Home, Kitchen, Garden, Furniture, Sports, Automotive, Apparel, etc. on cart value above Rs 2,999/-. With the partnership, customers can split the desired product's cost over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Benefits of using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card during Great Summer Sale 2023

- No Cost EMI financing from Bajaj Finserv

- Flexible terms for easy repayment

- No down payment

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will open the customers to explore 60+ New Launches in various product categories with great discounts -

- Up to 40 per cent Off on Mobiles & Accessories (https://amzn.to/3HJvUwD)

- Up to 75 per cent Off on Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones & More (https://amzn.to/42oC9xN)

- Up to 60 per cent Off on Smart TVs & Appliances (https://amzn.to/41KncpJ)

- Up to 70 per cent Off on Home & Kitchen (https://amzn.to/3VgyzDp)

- 50 per cent - 80 per cent Off on Fashion & Beauty (https://amzn.to/428iAcE)

- Up to 70 per cent Off on Books, Toys, Grooming & More (https://amzn.to/428iAcE)

- Up to 40 per cent Off on Alexa, Fire TV & Kindle (https://amzn.to/3LyLvRL)

Bajaj Finance customers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link (bfl.onelink.me/857331112/75d) and view their card by following a few simple steps like - clicking on the 'EMI' icon on the top right corner, enter the date of birth, click on "View" to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make their masked EMI card number visible.

To avail the exchange, offer on Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines and Refrigerators only, customers can -

- Select the product you're looking to purchase

- Select delivery location to check availability

- Look for "with Exchange"

- Enter basic details of the user

- Hit the "buy Now with Exchange"

- Your used product will be picked up

EMI card enables consumers to buy more products and conveniently pay through EMIs while shopping online. Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Customers can also choose to foreclose their loan anytime without extra charges.

For more information, click - (amzn.to/3n9d22V)

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

