Mumbai, May 04: Cases of people losing lakhs of rupees after trusting strangers and making payments online are on the rise. In the last couple of months, various scams have been reported despite officials asking people to beware before making any kind of payment online. In another such incident, a Mumbai resident was allegedly duped of Rs 1.3 crore after scammers said that they will pay for liking YouTube videos. The scammers, allegedly, told the victim that he would earn Rs 5,000 to 7,000 per day. The 47-year-old victim works with a marketing company.

According to a report in TOI, the cyber criminals lured the victim by promising high earnings for watching and liking YouTube videos, and convinced the complainant to transfer money in 25 different bank accounts between January and March this year.

A cop who is probing the matter said that the complainant had got a WhatsApp message asking him if he was interested in a part time job that could earn him between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per day.

During the chat, the message sender explained that he would send YouTube videos, and his job would be to watch, like and take its screenshot and send it on the same WhatsApp number.

The victim was asked to pay Rs 5,000 as registration and other fees. He then received a link of a YouTube video and followed instructions. He also received Rs 10,000 in his account.

The victim was then asked to join a Telegram group and the accused told him that he would be given different tasks to complete which could earn him a huge earning. Convinced, the complainant joined the Telegram group. "He was asked to deposit money as investment and was given different tasks to complete. The accused told him he would make good profit once he completed the tasks," the cop said.

It was only when that the complainant demanded return of his invested money and profit he got to know that he has been duped. The fraudster claimed that he had not done his job properly and demanded more money. This is when the complainant lodged an FIR.

Cops said that the complainant had sent money in 25 different bank accounts. The accounts were opened in the name of fake companies. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

