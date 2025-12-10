New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Amazon on Wednesday announced its plans to invest more than USD 35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030, building on nearly USD 40 billion invested in the country so far. The announcement comes on the heels of Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announcing on Tuesday that the company will invest USD 17.5 billion in India to support the country's rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

According to a statement, Amazon's investment will focus on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi, where an Economic Impact Report by Keystone Strategy revealed Amazon's cumulative investments of nearly USD 40 billion--including compensation to employees and the development of infrastructure--have established the company as the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and among the top job creators in the country.

The Keystone report showed that Amazon has digitised over 12 million small businesses, enabled USD 20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, supported approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in India in 2024.

These roles range across technology, operations, logistics, and customer support, with competitive pay, health benefits, and training for employees, Amazon said.

"We are humbled to have been a part of India's digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon's growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat," said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amazon. "We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global."

Amazon's impact in India extends beyond its direct workforce--supporting jobs in packaging, logistics, and technology, and enabling thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs to grow on its marketplace.

By 2030, the company plans to generate an additional 1 million direct, indirect, induced, and seasonal jobs.

These will stem from Amazon's business expansion as well as its growing fulfillment and delivery network, which simultaneously supports parallel industries including packaging, manufacturing, and transportation services.

Reiterating Amazon's investment in India, Amit adds, "Looking ahead, we're excited to continue being a catalyst for India's growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030."

With the additional USD 35 billion in planned investment by 2030, Amazon aims to further accelerate digital transformation, strengthen infrastructure, and support innovation across the country. These investments are strategically aligned with India's national priorities and will focus on expanding AI capabilities, enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting small business growth and creating jobs.

Amazon's comprehensive AI commitment will transform India's digital landscape to support the government's vision of "AI for All." By 2030, Amazon plans to bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses, with sellers on Amazon.in already using AI-powered tools like Seller Assistant, Next Gen Selling, and others; enhance shopping experiences for hundreds of millions of shoppers through innovations like Lens AI for visual discovery, conversational shopping with Rufus, and multilingual experiences that overcome literacy barriers; and empower 4 million government school students with AI education and career exploration opportunities through AI curriculum, technology career tours, hands-on AI sandbox experiences, and teacher training programs. This initiative supports India's National Education Policy 2020 by democratising AI education through Amazon's technology expertise and nonprofit partnerships. (ANI)

