Lionel Messi will end his GOAT tour of India by visiting the fourth city of the tour, Delhi, on December 15. Mesi has already visited Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Although the Kolkata visit ended in a chaos, the next two were successful events. Delhi will be his last destination of the India visit. The event was supposed to start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), but it got delayed as Messi's flight was deferred due to dense fog around Delhi. The new time for the event to start is 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Argentina Star Footballer's Mumbai Event Live Telecast on TV & Football Match Updates IST?

Lionel Messi's Goat Tour Event in Delhi Delayed

STORY | Messi's Delhi arrival delayed as fog disrupts flight Argentine football great Lionel Messi's arrival for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour here has been delayed after his flight was deferred due to inclement weather. READ: https://t.co/zJmV0QhiMg pic.twitter.com/Z1OODkCfQx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)