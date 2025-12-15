Huawei Nova 15 series is confirmed to launch in China on December 22, 2025 flagship processors. As per a tipster, the upcoming series will include three models Huawei Nova 15, Huawei Nova 15 Pro powered by Kirin 8020 processor and Huawei Nova 15 Ultra featuring Kirin 9010S or Kirin 9020A processor. Huawei has officially confirmed the launch of the Nova 15 Series in its teaser announcing the debut of its next-generation sub-flagship smartphones, along with other new products. The series will launch at 2:30 PM in China. The Nova 15 series has been in the spotlight for some time, with rumours suggesting delays, but Huawei is now ready to bring it to market with upgraded features and a refreshed design. The teaser hints that green could be the highlight colour of the lineup, continuing Huawei’s trend of introducing a signature shade for each Nova generation. The circular patterns in the teaser may also offer clues about the phone’s design, as per a report by Huawei Central. Motorola Edge 70 Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Newly Launched Motorola Smartphone.

Huawei Nova 15 Series Launch in China on December 22

Huawei Nova 15 series is launching on December 22 in China. - Nova 15: Kirin 8020 - Nova 15 Pro: Kirin 8020 - Nova 15 Ultra: Kirin 9010S or Kirin 9020A#Huawei #HuaweiNova15 pic.twitter.com/fqzYIjylnm — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) December 15, 2025

