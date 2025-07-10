HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: With gold prices continuing to rise in 2025, Bajaj Markets empowers individuals to unlock the value of their gold through quick and reliable gold loan solutions. In these times, pledging gold jewellery as collateral has become a practical and cost-effective borrowing option.

Also Read | Satara Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide in Lakshmi Tekdi After Being Scolded by Brother Over Going Out and Sharing Photos on WhatsApp Status.

The July to September quarter often brings increased household expenses due to back-to-school spending, college fees, and preparations for festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Onam, and Ganesh Chaturthi. In such times, gold loans serve as a timely and efficient source of credit--without the need to liquidate long-term assets. Bajaj Markets simplifies this process by allowing users to compare and apply for gold loans from multiple lenders in one place. The gold loan options presented on the platform are characterised by several features:

-Interest rates starting from 8.88% p.a.*

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2025 Day 1: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

-Flexible repayment up to 3 years

-Loan amounts up to 75% of the gold's current market value

-Instant approval and fast disbursal

The platform offers a fully digital application process, ensuring convenience and transparency. Users can compare lenders, evaluate interest rates, and choose the loan offer that best suits their needs.

In addition to gold loans, Bajaj Markets provides access to a broad portfolio of financial products, including credit cards, personal loans, insurance plans, and investment options -- creating a unified platform to address diverse financial needs.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)