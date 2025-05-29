PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 29: Students from Amity School of Fashion Technology participated in the prestigious Delhi Times Fashion Week 2025, presenting 39 intricately designed garments through their collection "Sartorial Symphony - Where Heritage Harmonizes with Modernity."

Also Read | Hooghly Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter in West Bengal; Dies by Suicide After Failing To Repay Loans.

Curated with thoughtfulness and creative depth, Sartorial Symphony is a celebration of India's rich legacy, where the elegance of traditional Indian textiles and craftsmanship is seamlessly fused with contemporary Western silhouettes. The collection reflected a graceful blend of culture, modernity, and sustainability, celebrating individuals who are rooted in tradition yet forward-looking in their expression of style.

The platform provided an opportunity for immersive learning, allowing students to exhibit their original creations, engage with industry leaders, and gain real-world exposure to the runway.

Also Read | Did Tamannaah Bhatia Take a Jibe at Virat Kohli Over Avneet Kaur Incident? Actress Blames Instagram for 'Accidental' Like on Deepika Padukone Video Amid Sandeep Vanga Reddy Row.

Mrs. Divya Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Arts Foundation, attended the event and expressed her admiration for the promising designers, saying, "Witnessing the creativity and workmanship of our student designers on such a prestigious platform reaffirms the power of young talent. Their work reflects not just skill, but the courage to dream boldly--qualities we deeply nurture at Amity, empowering our students to design with purpose, passion, and infinite possibilities."

Dr. Pradeep Joshi, Group Pro Vice Chancellor (Arts) said, "Amity School of Fashion Technology endeavors to create design professionals who can lead the Fashion and Apparel Industry and set new benchmarks of success in the fashion field. Through platforms like these, our students inculcate the aptitude and skills to work as professionals in various areas of design, technology, and management of the fashion industry."

Dr. Suniti Sood, Head of the Department, Amity School of Fashion Design & Technology, Amity University Haryana said, "It is truly humbling to see the depth of talent emerging from our campus. I am confident that our budding designers will soon take their place among leading names in the world of fashion and design."

Driven by a commitment to shaping the future of fashion, the Fashion Design schools of Amity University across Gurugram and Noida are pioneers in design education with a global perspective. With a strong focus on a future-ready curriculum, sustainable design practices, and industry-integrated learning, the schools are committed to cultivating both the artistic sensibilities and technical expertise of their students.

The teaching-learning pedagogy emphasizes experiential learning through a Digital-First approach, blending design with technology across key areas such as fashion design, merchandising, visualization, web design, retail, dyeing, printing, weaving, sewing techniques, textiles, and garment construction.

Through experiential learning opportunities--including hands-on projects, live showcases, interactive workshops, and participation in esteemed national platforms like Delhi Times Fashion Week--the universities equip aspiring designers to emerge as creative and influential contributors to the evolving global fashion landscape.

Fashion design graduates from Amity are placed with top fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani (Tasva), Shantnu & Nikhil, Ritu Kumar, and get opportunities to work alongside renowned celebrity stylists and intern with the likes of Varun Bahl and Rohit Bal, demonstrating the schools' commitment to holistic development and industry readiness.

Amity School of Fashion Technology is consistently ranked among India's leading fashion institutes, securing the 20th position out of 56 colleges in the India Today MDRA Rankings 2024 for Fashion Design. Renowned for nurturing a generation of thoughtful, culturally aware, and globally competitive designers, Amity continues to set benchmarks in fashion education.

About Amity University

Amity University is a leading private university in India, recognized globally for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and research-driven education. With a strong focus on industry-aligned curricula and holistic development, Amity offers over 300 programs across disciplines including engineering, management, law, fashion, and liberal arts. Its world-class infrastructure, distinguished faculty, and global collaborations create a vibrant learning environment that empowers students to become future-ready professionals. Known for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability, Amity is home to cutting-edge research; with over 2,500 patents filed, and Asia's top-ranked incubator--the university moulds leaders who contribute meaningfully to society and the global knowledge economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698806/Amity_University_Students.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698807/Amity_University_Students_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698808/Amity_University_Students_3.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698805/Amity_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)