NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 21: With a strong focus on experiential learning, personalised mentoring, and global exposure, Amity Schools continue to nurture students into confident, future-ready individuals. The institution's progressive pedagogy, combined with a robust career guidance framework, empowers students to achieve excellence at some of the world's most prestigious universities.

Also Read | Did Mini Mathur Take a Dig at Alia Bhatt's Hosting at Screen Awards 2026? Actress Breaks Silence on Viral Comment.

Reflecting this commitment, over 25 students from Amity International School, Vasundhara Sector 6; Amity Global School, Gurugram; Amity Global School, Noida; Amity International School, Gurugram Sector 46; Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, and more have secured admissions to leading global institutions for the Class of 2026.

Among the notable achievers, Aryan Mittal, Arush Gupta, Avni Dobriyal, Manya Agarwal, Utkarsh Govil, Samriddhi Fogat, Khevna Pankaj, Palak Chopra, Ishita Jain, Saanvi Lamba, Krishiv Sharma, Eashaan Yadav, Anwesha Sinha, Sanvi Chauhan, Riya Sharma, Aditi Mehra, Karan Verma, Harshprit Kaur, Samriddhi Jain, Aarav Chandel, Akshar Yadav, Ira Deva, Jashraaj Sahoo, Pritish Malhotra, Dev Gupta, Nitiya Chaudhary, Swastik Seth, Anushree KhandelwalYuvika Satija, Samara Chauhan, Sanjana Chauhan, and Samaya Chauhan have received offers from top global universities including Stanford University, University of Cambridge, University of Pennsylvania (Penn), The Wharton School, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), New York University, King's College London, Imperial College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Manchester, University of Warwick, University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, University of Washington, Boston University, Rutgers University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, University of California San Diego, and Vanderbilt University, among many other prestigious institutions worldwide.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Today, April 21, 2026: BTC Price Trades Near USD 76,000 Mark Amid Iran Ceasefire Talks, Shifting Global Market Sentiment.

These outstanding achievements across the USA, UK, Canada, Europe, and Australia underscore Amity's consistent emphasis on academic excellence, critical thinking, and global readiness.

Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Group of Schools & RBEF, expressed her pride, stating, "At Amity, we believe in nurturing academic excellence along with the confidence, critical thinking, and global perspective that today's world demands. These outstanding university offers reflect our students' dedication and the future-focused learning environment we provide. We are proud to see our students step onto the global stage, ready to lead, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to society."

Amity Schools continue to set new benchmarks in education by empowering students to excel beyond borders and make a meaningful impact globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)