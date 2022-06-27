New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/PNN): To cater to the growing proliferation of smaller TVs and the huge increase in OTT consumption, Amkette - one of India's leading brands in consumer electronics, today announced the launch of Amkette AMP Audacity 1000 Digital Soundbar in the home audio category, exclusively available on Amkette Store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The new Audacity 1000 Soundbar delivers a dynamic and immersive sound output and comes with the latest advanced features one can expect on higher-priced options. The Amkette AMP Audacity 1000 is sleek and beautiful and is the ideal size for 43" and smaller televisions.

The 40 Watt output powered by 2 large 50mm speakers is perfectly tuned for small to mid-sized rooms and it comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI input which is unique at this price range. The Amkette AMP Audacity 1000 is priced at Rs4999 and will be available at an exclusive limited-time launch price of INR 2999 on Amkette, Flipkart and Amazon starting today.

The Audacity 1000 Soundbar comes with an array of technologically advanced features such as Digital Audio inputs like HDMI and Optical, multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, Aux and USB, and multiple Equaliser sound modes and more. Once again, the foray into the home audio entertainment segment reiterates the brand positioning of "Amkette, Redefining Digital Life" and the singular objective of 'democratising technology for the masses'.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Bapna, Director, Amkette said, "The need for immersive home entertainment has taken a centre stage with enormous demand for premium audio products to elevate the audio experience. In India, the OTT market is estimated to reach about $15 billion by 2030. This fuels the demand for home audio solutions to empower the aspirers and millennials in Tier 2 and below towns. Audacity 1000 fulfils the aspirations of music enthusiasts and cinema lovers who are looking for a high-quality and immersive sound experience from the comfort of their homes. We are excited to foray into the home audio category with a competitive range of Soundbars. We are confident that our latest offering will be another feather of success for Amkette in India."

Experience Superior Sound for Home Entertainment

The Amkette Amp Audacity 1000 Digital Soundbar produces a true 40 Watt RMS output that delivers a surprisingly loud and pleasing sound. The 2 large Speakers Drivers and single passive subwoofer produce a room-filling sound. The 40 Watt Soundbar is ideal for Small to Mid Sized Rooms and perfect for 43" to 32" or smaller TVs.

The Sleek and Shiny finish complements any TV and will exquisitely blend into the aesthetics of the room.

HDMI Input for Better Audio and Huge Convenience

The Amp Audacity 1000 is the only 40W Soundbar with HDMI ARC input. HDMI ARC is the only way to experience truly immersive sound because it can deliver richer sound than the normal AUX output. Not only can you experience a rich bass but also bless your ears with soothing music with rich details. But that's not all - with the Soundbar connected to an HDMI ARC port on the TV, using the provided HDMI cable - one can use the single TV Remote to control the soundbar as well. Simply turning the TV on, will turn the Soundbar on and more. Once HDMI Arc is experienced no one would prefer to go back.

Multiple Connectivity Options

Apart from HDMI input the Amkette Amp Audacity 1000 has multiple connectivity options. Bluetooth, AUX, USB and Optical Input make it compatible with most devices. This soundbar is a true work of art, with advanced technological features to enhance your entertainment system. With a One Click Bluetooth Button on the remote, this soundbar is easy to control and use with any of your devices.

Not Just A Normal SoundBar

There is a lot more to the Audacity 1000. Another important aspect is how customizable the soundbar is in terms of sound output. You can customise the sound the way you want, thanks to the advanced equaliser options. With 3 predefined modes - News, Movies, and Music you can customise the sound based on what you are watching. The Remote also includes easy controls for Bass and Treble.

Price and availability

The Amkette Amp Audacity 1000 comes with an MRP of Rs4999/- and is expected to be available at a launch price of Rs2,999/-. This Audacity 1000 will be available on online platforms such as www.amkette.com, Amazon & Flipkart, and other leading electronic outlets in India.

Service Proposition

Amkette offers a repair or replacement warranty of 1 year.

Amkette was established in 1986 as a computer storage device manufacturer, and quickly became one of the largest manufacturers in India. With a strong focus on innovation and marketing, the company has created a strong reputation for constantly innovating and delivering above customer expectations.

Amkette has always been at the forefront in providing consumers with products that stand out in their features and quality. Currently, this is supported by a highly experienced R&D team and strong technology alliances. Visit Amkette.com

