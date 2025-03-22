VMPL

The Mid-Day Power Woman Awards 2025 illuminated Mumbai with an evening dedicated to celebrating extraordinary women who have made an indelible mark in cinema, music, literature, business, and social impact. The event saw Amruta Fadnavis honouring the remarkable achievers of the evening.

The prestigious awardees included Bhagyashree, Lalita Goenka, Eram Faridi, Divya Dutta, Krishna Shroff, Chhaya Kadam, Shweta Tripathi, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi & Kaveri Kapur, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Sadia Khatib, Yamini Malhotra, Sara Afreen Khan, and Veena Girish Wankhede, each recognized for their pioneering contributions to their respective fields.

Among the honorees, Eram Faridi was bestowed with the Powerful Women Iconic Producer-Filmmaker Award for her compelling films Meet Chang, Fedora's Wrinkles, and Naina, while Lalita Goenka was celebrated as the Most Powerful Women Iconic Lyricist for her soul-stirring album Hairat.

Speaking on the occasion, Amruta Fadnavis, an esteemed banker, singer, and wife of the Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed, "Women today are not just participants but leaders across industries. Their resilience, creativity, and strength inspire change, and it is an honor to celebrate their achievements."

With Rahul Shukla as the gracious host, the evening was filled with moments of inspiration, heartfelt speeches, and a celebration of the indomitable spirit of women. As the event concluded, it reinforced the belief that women are shaping the present and defining the future.

