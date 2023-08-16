NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Aniplex Online Fest, the annual online event hosted by Aniplex Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), announces its return for a fourth year in a row with both an in person and free YouTube live streamed event on September 9, 2023 (PDT)! From special guests, announcements, performances from some of the biggest names in music, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 welcomes fans from all over the world to tune in to the can’t-miss event of the year for any anime fan on the Aniplex YouTube channel: lnk.to/AOF2023PR.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will showcase over 20 Aniplex shows, including Rurouni Kenshin and the Rascal Does Not Dream series, along with star-studded appearances from numerous special guests. The online festival will also feature live music performances from KANA-BOON feat. Yuho Kitazawa, okazakitaiiku, Philosophy no Dance and Shoko Nakagawa. To commemorate the occasion, the online festival has revealed the event’s visual for this year illustrated by the one and only Haruko Iizuka (Character Designer for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces).

Starting today, fans can also stream the official Aniplex Online Fest 2023 Playlist on Apple Music and Spotify! Featuring a collection of songs from Aniplex shows as well as music artists scheduled to appear at the festival, the playlist is a perfect way for fans to get ready for the annual online anime festival. To access the playlist, visit: lnk.to/AOFmusicPR

As a sneak peek into what fans can look forward to, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 has also released a special promotional video highlighting the shows that will be featured at the event, in addition to the special guests scheduled to appear. The promotional video is narrated by Soma Saito (the voice of Kenshin Himura in Rurouni Kenshin) for the Japanese version and Aleks Le (the voice of Mash Burnedead in MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES) for the English version.

From 2020, Aniplex Online Fest has delivered one of the biggest online anime events of the year to fans worldwide, featuring the latest news and information from Aniplex shows, countless appearances from special guests, as well as amazing music performances streamed live and for free on YouTube in both Japanese and English. In 2022, Aniplex Online Fest held its first in person event at the PACIFICO Yokohama with 4,000 people in attendance and approximately 5 hours of electrifying programming. The live stream welcomed fans tuning in from all over the world with over 1.4M views online. Now in its 4th year, Aniplex Online Fest returns once again to on September 9th (PDT) bigger than ever.

For more information, visit the official website: aniplex-online-fest.com/en

Event Information

- Event Name： Aniplex Online Fest 2023- Date/Time： Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8 PM (PDT)- Event Visual Illustrated By : Haruko Iizuka- Organizer： Aniplex Inc.- Co-Sponsored By： Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.- Live stream：https://lnk.to/AOF2023PR- Aniplex Online Fest 2023 Promotional Video(Japanese) : youtu.be/zyR06H5Mp5M(English) : youtu.be/bDpeR9gu_wYNarration: Soma Saito (Japanese Version) and Aleks Le (English Version)- Official Website (English)：aniplex-online-fest.com/en/- Aniplex Event Official Twitter：twitter.com/aniplex_event- Aniplex Online Fest 2023 Playlist (Apple Music and Spotify)：lnk.to/AOFmusicPR

*Please note: schedule and contents are subject to change.

Featured Shows (In Alphabetical Order)

· 16bit Sensation: Another Layer· A Returner's Magic Should Be Special· ATRI: My Dear Moments-· Black Butler· Blue Exorcist· Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig-· Delico's Nursery· Demon Lord 2099HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima +· MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES· My New Boss Is Goofy· Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising-· Rascal Does Not Dream Series· Rurouni Kenshin· Solo Leveling· The Concierge· The Demon Prince of Momochi House· The Elusive Samurai· UniteUp!· And More!

Special Guests (In Alphabetical Order)

· Nobuhiko Okamoto (Blue Exorcist) *Video Appearance· Asaki Yuikawa (The Elusive Samurai)· Asami Seto (Rascal Does Not Dream Series)· Chiaki Kobayashi (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES)· Genta Nakamura (Solo Leveling)· Hikaru Akao (ATRI: My Dear Moments-)· Jun Fukuyama (Blue Exorcist)· *Video Appearance· Kaito Ishikawa (Rascal Does Not Dream Series)· Koutaro Nishiyama (My New Boss Is Goofy)· Reiji Kawashima (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES)· Rie Takahashi (Rurouni Kenshin)· Sōma Saitō (Rurouni Kenshin)· Taito Ban (Solo Leveling)· Takuma Terashima (A Returner's Magic Should Be Special)· Tomori Kusunoki (Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig-)· UniteUp! (UniteUp!) *sMiLea LIVE -Unite with You- Digest video· Yurika Kubo (Rascal Does Not Dream Series)· And More!

Music Artists (In Alphabetical Order)

· DJ Kazu· KANA-BOON feat. Yūho Kitazawa· okazakitaiiku· Philosophy no Dance· Shoko Nakagawa

Held annually since 2020, Aniplex Online Fest is a free online event presented by Aniplex, Inc. In 2022, Aniplex Online Fest included a wide variety of programming delivering the latest news and information from over 20 shows, as well as exhilarating music performances. Streamed worldwide in both Japanese and English, Aniplex Online Fest 2022 entertained fans with approximately 5 hours of programming with over 1.4M views by fans tuning in all over the world. Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is scheduled to return bigger than ever in 2023 on September 9th (PDT).

Aniplex Online Fest Administration Office: SMS.LE.AOF-JP@sonymusic.co.jp

