Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: STEERWorld, a global leader in engineering innovation, specializing in materials transformation, today announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board. The board will provide strategic guidance and support the company's growth into new markets & domains, deepening STEERWorld's role as a leader in material transformation technology in the field of pharmaceuticals, plastics, food & nutraceuticals, biomaterials and biorefining.

The Board comprises some of the foremost start-up veterans who bring a set of deep and diverse experiences in building large, sustainable and globally acclaimed deep-tech businesses.

Advisory board members include:

* Naiyya Saggi: Co-Founder of the Good Glamm Group and Founder BabyChakra, Naiyya comes with impeccable academic credentials (Law from NLS and an MBA from the Harvard Business School). She is ex McKinsey and has built two highly respected companies and brings a deep understanding of brand building and an extraordinary flair for connecting the dots.

* Vipul Parekh: Co-Founder of BigBasket, Vipul is an MBA from IIM Bangalore and is a serial entrepreneur. He is a grounded business leader who deeply understands the science and art of building large customer centric and execution intensive businesses. He has also been a venture capitalist and played a key role in shaping the BigBasket-Tata deal.

* Sachin Oswal: Co-Founder Infibeam, Sachin is a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University. He comes with the principles and hands on experience of building and scaling businesses the right way. He is also an active angel investor and a well regarded ecosystem enabler.

"We are excited to have such a distinguished group of business leaders on our Strategic Advisory Board as we continue to accelerate our growth & innovation", said TN Hari, Executive Chairman of STEERWorld. "We truly believe that their deep industry expertise, insights on building large & sustainable businesses coupled with their personal and professional values, will help shape and guide our journey in the next phase of growth."

Operating 5 global offices, 10 satellite offices, 4 Application Development Centres and supported by a talented workforce of over 500 engineers, scientists and technicians, STEERWorld serves over 50 countries across the globe. STEERWorld is driven by innovation and holds 90+ granted patents.

Founded in 1993 by Dr Babu Padmanabhan, STEERWorld, is committed to the design, creation and implementation of advanced materials platform technology that effectively transforms and functionalises materials in the field of pharmaceuticals, plastics, food & nutraceuticals, biomaterials and biorefining. Operating 5 global offices, 10 satellite offices, 4 Application Development Centres and supported by a talented workforce of over 500 engineers, scientists and technicians, STEERWorld serves over 50 countries across the globe. STEERWorld is driven by innovation and holds 90+ granted patents. With a vision to Steer a new world, STEERWorld remains focused on the development of advanced platform technologies and processes to improve the quality of life and change the way people live, eat and stay healthy.

