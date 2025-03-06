NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 6: Antara Memory Care Home, Gurgaon, has become the first care home in India to receive the prestigious NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) Care Home Accreditation.

India, till recently, lacked standardized guidelines for memory care homes, leading to inconsistencies in the quality of care provided to individuals with dementia. With an increasing elderly population and a rise in memory-related ailments, the need for structured, regulated, and high-quality dementia care has never been more urgent.

NABH, India's leading healthcare accreditation body, recently introduced its first-ever accreditation program for care homes, aimed at elevating the standards of senior care in the country. By achieving this accreditation, Antara Memory Care Home reaffirms its dedication to excellence in personalized care, clinical wellness, and safety for residents with dementia.

Dr. Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, NABH, congratulated Antara on this landmark achievement, stating, "NABH Care Home Accreditation sets a new gold standard for senior care in India. Antara Memory Care Home's recognition as the first accredited care home highlights its dedication to providing structured, high-quality memory care with empathy and expertise. This achievement will inspire other institutions to follow suit and enhance the landscape of dementia care in the country."

Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care, emphasized the organization's mission, saying, "At Antara, we believe that individuals with dementia deserve more than just care - they deserve a life filled with dignity, warmth, and support. This NABH accreditation validates our holistic, expert-led approach to memory care, where our highly trained caregivers and specialized clinical wellness solutions ensure that every resident receives personalized attention in a safe and nurturing environment."

Prem Singh Rathore, Executive Vice President & Head - Business Processes & Quality, reflected on the significance of this milestone, adding, "Our commitment to operational excellence, structured routines, and advanced dementia care has been at the heart of Antara Memory Care Homes. This accreditation reaffirms our focus on maintaining the highest standards in safety, clinical wellness, and personalized care, making Antara a trusted choice for families seeking expert memory care for their loved ones."

Antara Memory Care Home, an MHA (Mental Health Act) licensed facility, specializes in providing round-the-clock, expert-led care for individuals with dementia. With a team of caregivers trained on program certified by the Healthcare Sector Skill Council, the home offers structured routines, daily doctor visits, psychiatrist consultations, and integrated therapies to enhance residents' well-being. As India's ageing population continues to grow, Antara remains committed to redefining dementia care by combining medical expertise with an environment of dignity, compassion, and trust.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the 5 billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2025, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 - Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational community developed by Max Estates.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'AGEasy'. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With facilities across Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy - an online and offline store - focuses on senior specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions.

