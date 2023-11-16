VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: Aparna Enterprises Limited, India's leading integrated home improvement and building material solution providers, today launched its fifth UNISPACE, a company-owned retail store spread across 5,000 sq. ft., at Indira Nagar in Bengaluru.

UNISPACE - A Aparna Enterprises initiative, is a one stop solution, set to revolutionise the way people envision, design and execute their home improvement projects.

UNISPACE offers a wide range of designing services through products like uPVC and Aluminium windows and doors, tiles and modular kitchen and wardrobe solutions and enters the Bengaluru market after establishing its presence successfully in Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the launch, Aparna Reddy, Executive Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of UNISPACE at Bengaluru today. Karnataka is a very significant market for us and it is our constant endeavour to provide the best service and offerings to our customers. Importantly, we are observing a sharp rise in demand for building material products from Bengaluru."

Key features of the retail store include:

* Stunning Vitrified Tile collections and installation services from Vitero: Explore a wide variety of premium tiles that will breathe new life into your living spaces. From classic to contemporary styles of Double Charged Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Full Body Vitrified Tiles and Digital Wall Tiles, UNISPACE boasts an array of colours, patterns, and textures to suit every taste.

* uPVC Doors and Window solution from Venster: Discover a comprehensive selection of uPVC doors and windows customized and designed to enhance your home's aesthetics, energy efficiency, and security.

* Aluminium Doors and Windows from Alteza: Crafted from high-quality materials, aluminium doors and windows offer exceptional durability, corrosion resistance and longevity.

* Kitchen and Wardrobe masterpieces from KW'ART: Step into the world of modern and functional kitchens and wardrobes. KW'ART features innovative designs, top-quality materials, and ergonomically designed options that will transform homes into havens of style and functionality.

* Expert Consultation: UNISPACE is committed to providing personalised service. Experienced staff will provide all the necessary service, offer design advice, and assist customers in making informed decisions about home improvement projects.

The industry stands at nearly $225 billion in terms of market size globally. It is projected to register a CAGR growth of 8% to 9% over the next five years. uPVC and Aluminium doors and windows and doors, tiles and kitchens and wardrobes are some of the sub sectors that are the key drivers. UNISPACE being a leader in these categories is well-poised to leverage the growing opportunities.

Aparna Enterprises Limited (AEL) is a part of the highly successful Aparna Group. Founded in the year 1990, AEL operates through a range of businesses in building-material products, such as RMC (ready-mix concrete), uPVC windows and doors, floor and wall tiles, aluminium window and door systems and exterior facades, cold roll form products (Steel reinforcements for uPVC windows and doors, cable trays, false ceiling channels) and elegant bath spaces and kitchens. Associated with several landmark projects for over 30 years, AEL is renowned for setting benchmarks in technology, research, design, and quality. Today, AEL is an acknowledged leader in providing specifiers, contractors, and stakeholders with a range of high-quality products manufactured to the highest standards. AEL can meet any specification criteria while ensuring full compliance with all protocols.

