Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): As India commemorates 75 years of Independence with a grand celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', APAR Industries Limited is proud to be a significant contributor and building block to the power sector of India. From the very first day of inception, the founder and company have firmly stood by the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and making India as an export powerhouse.

Commenting on the occasion Chaitanya N Desai, Managing Director of APAR Industries said, "Since 1958 APAR has been relentlessly contributing to the power sector by manufacturing and supplying quality conductors to enhance transmission and distribution of electricity in India. APAR started with humble beginnings 11 years after independence by Shri Dharmsinh Dadubhai Desai a visionary entrepreneur, freedom fighter, and servant of the nation. He envisioned significant growth in the power sector for the betterment of the nation and thus embarked on the journey to build APAR Industries."

Also Read | Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Dharmsinh's belief of contributing to the country has been deep-rooted and was passed on to the 2nd generation to Dr Narendra Desai who joined APAR in 1964. He ventured into the manufacturing of transformer oil business which is one of the most critical components in a power generation, transmission and distribution system by supporting a transformer function at an optimum condition. He served the country and APAR until his last breath.

Today with the reins of the company in the hands of the 3rd generation, they have further diversified and expanded the business, serving different verticals which include speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers. With the new entrance of the 4th generation, the Millennials are taking the company to international markets with the support of digital and strategic initiatives.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's August 15 Speech From Red Fort.

Marked by significant milestones and reforms throughout the journey of 64 years, the company has brought India numerous recognitions on a global platform in each and every vertical the company is present in.

APAR is recognised for developing, innovating and manufacturing many first-in-India products and technologies, which were predominantly imported. In the search of creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the company has grown to become the world's largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer, the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer and offers the largest range of speciality and renewable cables. Consistent growth in these diversified verticals has propelled the company to become a billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries.

Sharing his vision Kushal N Desai, Chairman and Managing Director of the company said, "With our moto of delivering Tomorrow's Solutions Today, we are focused on serving and powering various Business, Industries and Government institutions. With our range of cutting-edge house wires (APAR Anushakti), batteries (ARKOS) and auto-lubricants (Eni), we are further expanding the horizon and bringing innovative solutions to every consumer. These products are custom made for powering every Indian and every house with exceptional quality products and services launched for the 1st time in the country."

He further added, "APAR is beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve the nation. We have always placed equal importance on ESG and CSR, modestly contributing to raise the Indian flag across the globe as a carbon neutral and self-reliant country."

Some of APAR's achievements in its businesses are:

Conductors

- One of the 1st to successfully test 765KV and 800KV conductors in India - Developed aluminium CTC, aluminium PICC and aluminium enamel PICC in India - 1st Indian company to develop, manufacture and supply indigenous copper-silver contract wire and flexible dropper wire for fast trains as per R.D.S.O specifications - Delivered 100+ Turnkey solutions, installed 10,000+ conductor KM & covered 3,000+ circuit KM

Cables Solutions

- India's 1st manufacturer to create guidance optical fibre wires for defence torpedoes - Developed speciality cables for a towed array sonar system to support the Indian Navy - A trusted partner serving all major naval shipyards and private shipyards in India- 1st Indian manufacturer to create tether cables for airborne surveillance system for DRDO - Establishing India's largest E-beam facility - Introducing advanced E-beam technology in the house-wire segment - Among the top 3 Indian cable solutions suppliers to the US market

Speciality Oils

- Developed and launched the world's best eco-friendly, natural ester-based transformer oil - 60 per cent of the market share in power transformer oil (TO) and 40 per cent in distribution TO in India - Set up a speciality oil factory in Sharjah to expand the export footprint

Lubricants

- Among the top 10 lubricant players in India

- Licensing agreement with Eni (world-renowned Italian lubricant brand), to manufacture and offer the best quality auto and industrial lubricants to the Indian market

- Facilitating green transitions by upgrading the product baskets to provide Adblue and BS-VI compliant lubricants

- Consistently offering advanced solutions for stakeholders through the Lubricant brands - Eni, POWEROIL and ARKOS

Founded in 1958, APAR Industries Limited is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries.

As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.

Backed by innovative products and seamless service the company has become a trusted brand among major transformer OEMs, power utilities, EPC majors, automotive OEMs and telecommunication companies globally. The company is poised to continuously develop new products and solutions for its customers, equipped with technologically advanced R&D centres, 8 manufacturing locations in India and 1 in Sharjah (UAE), to deliver tomorrow's solutions today.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)