Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tube manufacturers, unveiled its yet another exciting brand 'Apollo Navrang' in a mega event held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

APL Apollo has come out with a wide range of colour coated coils and sheets for PEB Purlins under the brand umbrella of 'Navrang'.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: FC Goa Sign Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh on Two-Year Contract.

The colour coated steel range promoted under 'Apollo Navrang' has its target market across construction industry - especially pre-engineered building structures, solar industry, appliance, automotive, road crash barriers and many more across the country.

The main attraction of this new development is that all these industries will immediately get rid of their manual in-house paint shops. All major steel components where post painting is required will be replaced with pre-painted steel by APL Apollo and this leads to cost & time saving.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Rebel Leader Eknath Shinde To Be New Maharashtra CM, BJP To Support.

Launching the product in the presence of who's who of the city, Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, APL Apollo said, "Innovation is a way of life at APL Apollo - and this perception keeps it active on new findings and new ideas. We are happy to launch 'Apollo Navrang', Apollo's youngest project as on date and it also marks our entry in flat steel products - especially colour coated products, bare galvanised, bare galvalume (Glitz), CRCA and many more."

The well-attended event organised at 'The Taj Skyline', Ahmedabad, Gujarat also saw presentation on the product by Anil Mittal, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Build. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Apollo Navrang is yet another breakthrough in the world of building materials from the pioneers of manufacturing and development of structural steel solutions in India. It's also Apollo's initiative to save the earth with the GO green concept that aims at the replacement of wood with steel sections."

The exciting productline has been manufactured at APL Apollo's one of the largest Greenfield projects built over 500 acres of land in Chhatisgarh - the heart of India and an upcoming steel hub.

The uniqueness of the brand 'Apollo Navrang' is that it encompasses never before range of colour coated products in width between 300-750 MM & thickness between 0.3-3.00 mm. It can immediately replace many applications from their conventional method of using bare galvanised to colour coated steel with many tangible and intangible benefits like better shelf life, an appealing aesthetics, better anti-corrosion properties and many more to create a win-win scenario for all.

For more information, please visit: www.aplapollo.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)