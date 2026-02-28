New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Olympians Jinson Johnson and Anish Bhanwala will be the star attractions of the 63rd edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on March 1. Johnson, who represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics and is the National Record holder in 1500m (3:35.24), will participate in the cycling movement at the scenic RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, according to a release.

Johnson is a gold medallist in the 1500m and silver medal winner in the 800m category at the 2018 Asian Games. He also clinched a silver in 1500m at the 2022 Asian Games, making him India's most-accomplished middle-distance runner.

On the other hand, Olympian and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 25m rapid fire pistol Anish Bhanwala and accomplished fencer Taniksha Khatri are set to participate in the cycling event in New Delhi, set to be organised at the iconic Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex in association with the Fire and Emergency Departments of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bhanwala is a silver medallist (Mixed Team - 2022 Cairo; Individual - 2025 Cairo) at the ISSF World Championships and a bronze medallist at the 2022 Asian Games (Team, Hangzhou. Taniksha is a quarterfinalist at the 2022 Asian Games, recording the best-ever performance by an Indian fencer in the Épee event. They will be joined by Fit India ambassador Nancy and Akanksha Tagotra, a popular Zumba instructor and wellness coach.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide. Envisioned under the broader Fit India Movement initiated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019, the campaign aims to make fitness an integral part of daily life and inspire behavioural change towards active living.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised every week by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. Of India, the Sports Authority of India, along with partners - the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb association, Kudo association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Indian Rope Skipping Federation, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Parallel activities such as yoga sessions by Yogasana Bharat, rope skipping showcases, Kudo martial arts demonstrations and cultural performances will ensure that the morning evolves into a comprehensive fitness festival rather than just a cycling rally. Through its twin themes of #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to encourage citizens to adopt cycling as a sustainable, accessible and community-driven form of physical activity. (ANI)

