Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated an Open Gym at Gandhi Football Ground, Lohia Head Ground in Khatima.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Open Gym was established in line with the spirit of the Fit India Movement. "It will encourage youth to adopt regular exercise, an active lifestyle, and work towards building a drug-free society."

He emphasised that despite busy schedules, "everyone should make time daily for their health, as a healthy body forms the foundation of a strong society and a strong nation."

Thereafter, the Chief Minister also attended the annual sports meet of Swastik College of Nursing, where he motivated and encouraged the students. He stated that sports are not only a means of physical fitness but also play a vital role in nation-building by fostering discipline, team spirit, and leadership qualities.

The inauguration of an open gym is part of the state government's effort to promote fitness and wellness among citizens, particularly the youth, by providing accessible public exercise facilities. (ANI)

