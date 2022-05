Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taking a step ahead towards providing a seamless and secure user experience, Apna, India's largest jobs and professional networking platform, has collaborated with Truecaller, the leading global platform that enables safe communication for instant onboarding of customers. The partnership is in sync with Apna's objective of enhancing the overall user experience by leveraging Truecaller's expertise, to connect people with hyperlocal opportunities.

How Truecaller and Apna are empowering job seekers and employers

Through this partnership, Apna has been able to improve the overall calling efficiency by about 15 per cent in less than a year. The platform has also seen around 40 per cent of its users verify their identity seamlessly via Truecaller's 1-tap verification SDK, leading to faster activation of their users.

Truecaller's verification SDK (the developer-focused tool) enables mobile number-based instant and frictionless user verification for onboarding new users to the Apna mobile platform.

Talking about the association, Shantanu Preetam, Chief Technology Officer, Apna.co said, "In the last two years, Apna has grown to be India's most trusted jobs and professional networking platform with 22 million users across 70 plus cities. The trust has been based upon the safety and seamless experience we aim to provide and Truecaller has been an invaluable partner supporting us with the same. We look forward to our journey with Truecaller as we strengthen our mission of empowering more lives and #AcceleratingIndia."

"Truecaller focuses on developing solutions for businesses and developers that increase the efficiency from user onboarding to last-mile communication. With Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID, Apna has added more context in its user-calling communications, enhanced their brand reputation, and delivered considerable value and safety to end consumers. We are committed to working closely with the Apna team to ensure efficient communication for end-users and enable their mission of building the world's largest jobs and professional networking platform," said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller.

Apna has kept the security of its users at forefront of its product as the company builds the world's largest jobs and professional networking platform. Founded in 2019, Apna is trusted by more than 22 million users, and 2,00,000 employer partners in more than 70 cities in India. In the last 1 year alone, the platform has enabled more than 350 million interviews and professional conversations.

The Verified Business Caller ID improved communication efficiency while positively impacting the user experience and satisfaction. The appearance of the brand logo and brand name on user's mobile devices - amongst other unknown calls - helped Apna improve brand trust when connecting with their users. In addition, a Verified business badge and a verified tick impart Apna's users a feeling of trust, brand recall, and instant recognition.

Apna leveraged Truecaller SDK and Verified Caller ID to manage the user journey at all stages, covering the entire user lifecycle.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 8, 2021.

For more information, please visit: business.truecaller.com and developer.truecaller.com

Founded in 2019, apna.co is India's largest jobs and professional networking platform dedicated to helping India's rising workforce to unlock unique professional networking, and skilling opportunities.

Having secured more than USD 190 million from marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Lightspeed India, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, GSV Ventures, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship.vc Apna is on a mission to enable livelihoods for billions in India. With over 22 million users, present in 70 plus cities and counting, and over 200,000 employers that trust the platform - India has a new destination to discover relevant opportunities.

