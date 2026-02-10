Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday urged the state BJP to talk with its leaders at the Centre so that the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state by the Centre is not discontinued.

She said discontinuation of RDG would pose a serious challenge not only to the state's current financial health but also to its future economy. "The stoppage of RDG will severely impact Himachal Pradesh's economy. Therefore, BJP leaders must reflect deeply on this issue and extend full support to the state's legitimate demand," she said.

The Congress leader said the state BJP should take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She asserted that this was not the time for political blame games. "This is the time to protect Himachal Pradesh's rights and self-respect," Pratibha Singh said.

The former HPCC chief said that BJP-led governments have been at the Centre earlier too but no government had ever taken such a harsh step of stopping compensation for revenue losses faced by the state. She pointed out that Himachal Pradesh plays a crucial role in conserving the country's natural environment. "The state has made a significant contribution towards protecting forests and rivers. Both Congress and BJP governments in the state have taken important steps in this direction, for which Himachal has received appreciation at national and international levels," she said.

Pratibha Singh maintained that, in recognition of these efforts, the Revenue Deficit Grant should continue to be provided to Himachal Pradesh. She said all governments of the state will face this problem if it is not addressed.

Pratibha Singh said that continued financial support is essential for Himachal Pradesh's progress. She expressed hope that all BJP leaders from the state would seriously deliberate on the issue and make a meaningful contribution towards the restoration of the Revenue Deficit Grant in the larger interest of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

