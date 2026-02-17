PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, is proud to announce its landmark partnership with Cotton On, Australia's largest global fashion and lifestyle brand. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Apparel Group's portfolio, as it prepares to launch the Cotton On brand across India's rapidly evolving retail landscape.

The partnership combines Apparel Group's deep-rooted local expertise and extensive retail infrastructure with Cotton On's signature 'Aussie' lifestyle; offering trend-driven, effortless fashion to one of the world's youngest and most vibrant consumer markets. The brand will be introduced via a phased omnichannel model, featuring a nationwide network of stores, a dedicated e-commerce platform and strategic presence on key digital marketplaces.

Cotton On will create a simplified operating model, building from its established northern assortment to accelerate speed-to-market and reduce complexity. To ensure seamless operations, Apparel Group will leverage its robust logistics network, managing distribution through its state-of-the-art facilities across the country to accelerate speed-to-market across the country.

Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India, said:"We are proud to bring Cotton On to India as we continue to expand our portfolio of globally relevant lifestyle brands for the new Indian consumer. India has one of the world's largest and fastest-growing young premium-buying populations, with a clear shift toward global style, value, and lifestyle-led fashion -- and Cotton On fits this opportunity strongly. At Apparel Group India, we focus on building brands for long-term scale through disciplined retail execution and deep consumer insight. This partnership reflects our growth ambition and our commitment to creating differentiated, high-energy retail experiences in the market."

Michael Hardwick, Chief Financial Officer, Cotton On Group, said: "India is an incredibly exciting market for Cotton On, with a vibrant youth population and strong demand for international lifestyle brands. Partnering with Apparel Group India allows us to enter the market with speed, confidence and a model built for long-term growth. Their scale, retail expertise and distribution capability make them an ideal partner as we bring Cotton On to millions of new customers."

Bianca Ginns, Managing Director - Cotton On Brands, stated: "India marks a significant new chapter for Cotton On as we bring our relaxed, optimistic Australian brand to millions of new customers. We're inspired by the energy and creativity of India's youthful population and we're looking forward to sharing our effortless, on-trend fashion that reflects Cotton On's Aussie lifestyle."

Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India said: "The arrival of Cotton On in India marks a strategic milestone in Apparel Group's journey to redefine the country's retail landscape. By bringing Cotton On's iconic Australian DNA to our shores, we are not just adding a brand to our portfolio but strengthening our position as the premier gateway for global giants. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to driving large-scale retail expansion and delivering aspirational global fashion to the doorstep of the Indian consumer."

Apparel Group is one of the largest multi-brand operators, with a global portfolio of 2,500+ stores and more than 85 brands worldwide. With 300+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 50 cities in India. The Group brings proven capability across omnichannel retail, e-commerce operations and marketplace management, as well as strong experience launching international brands in the local market at pace.

Cotton On's business operates in over 20 countries powered by 20,000 team members, 1,300 stores, an e-commerce site operated locally in ten countries, eight global distribution centres, 30 wholesale accounts and one life-changing Cotton On Foundation.

With a purpose to create a positive difference in people's lives, Cotton On seeks to positively impact the lives of people in the communities where it operates. This is what drove the creation of the Cotton On Foundation in 2007, which has since raised more than ₹1,100 crore with the support of team and customers globally. The Foundation drives impact across three key areas; Education, Mental Health and Environment. Cotton On will be working with Apparel Group to bring the Cotton On Foundation to life for its India market.

About Apparel Group (India) Pvt. Ltd.:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy - Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2500+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 27,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands in India include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Cotton On, Levis Kids, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel, R&B, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Carrefour, and Daiso Japan. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table, and Martha Stewart brands, across GCC and India. With 300+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 50 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

Apparel Group India | LinkedIn | Download Club Apparel App

About Cotton On

Cotton On's purpose is to make a positive difference in people's lives. A global fashion and lifestyle retailer with eight brands and 1,300 stores in over 20 countries. Powered by 20,000 team members, who together with its customers, are making a positive impact through one life-changing Cotton On Foundation.

Taking their Aussie lifestyle to the world and delivering Good along the way, Cotton On Women's, Cotton On Men's, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, Typo, Factorie, Supre and Ceres Life offer youthful casual fashion and lifestyle products across ladieswear, men's, kids, body and accessories.

To learn more, head to cottonongroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904555/Apparel_Group_Cotton_On_Signing.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827441/5662920/Apparel_Group_Logo.jpg

