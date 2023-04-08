Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, one of India's leading financial services companies, has announced a revised interest rate for home loan seekers. Bajaj Finance is now offering home loan at an interest rate starting at 8.70 per cent* with a repayment tenure of up to 30 years*, making the dream of owning a home a reality for more people. For people buying a home is a substantial financial commitment and home loans come as a big support.

With Bajaj Finserv, salaried individuals, self-employed professionals, doctors and other professionals can apply online and enjoy quick approval. They can either take a fresh home loan of Rs. 5 crore* or higher, or transfer their existing loan from the current lender to Bajaj Finance with the Home Loan Balance Transfer facility. The balance transfer makes them eligible for a top-up loan of Rs. 1 crore* to be used for urgent needs.

If you are looking to buy your dream home, apply online on the Bajaj Finserv website and benefit from the low interest rate and convenient EMIs as low as Rs. 783 per lakh*. You can calculate your EMIs on our Home Loan EMI Calculator and plan your EMIs better. Furthermore, you enjoy the freedom to foreclose the loan without paying additional charges or penalties.

Why should you choose the Bajaj Finserv Home Loan?

With Bajaj Finserv Home Loan, you can avail of benefits including low interest rate, loan amount of Rs. 5 crore* or higher, zero foreclosure charges, digital application, disbursal in 48 hours* of approval, low EMIs per lakh, and more.

Here are some of the reasons why you should choose Bajaj Finserv Home Loan:

Low interest rates: Considering interest rates before applying for a home loan is one of the crucial factors. Bajaj Finance offers competitive interest rates on home loans starting from 8.70 per cent*, making it affordable for customers to finance their homes.

Longer repayment tenure: When taking a loan of a higher loan amount, a major factor that concerns most customers is the repayment tenure. With Bajaj Finance, you get an option to repay your home loan over a tenure of up to 30 years*. This allows you to tailor your loan as per your financial planning and thus make loan repayment at your convenience.

Loan amount: With Bajaj Finserv Home Loan, you can get a loan of Rs. 5 crores* or higher, depending on your income and credit history. This allows you to purchase your house without worrying about financial constraints. You can check your eligibility by using the Home Loan Eligibility Calculator.

Easy approval and quick disbursal: Bajaj Finance offers a quick and easy online application process that helps you get your loan approved easily. With its feature of quick disbursal within 48 hours* of approval, you can avail of the benefits of the loan amount without waiting for too long.

Top-up loans: If you already have an existing home loan, then you can transfer your loan to Bajaj Finance at an interest rate starting from 8.80 per cent* p.a. In addition to this, you can also qualify for a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore* to finance additional expenses, such as renovations or repairs, without the need for additional collateral.

Know how to apply for a home loan online

A step-by-step guide to apply for a home loan:

1. Click on the 'APPLY' button on this page.2. Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type.3. Now select the type of loan you wish to apply for.4. Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number.5. Upon OTP verification, enter additional details like your monthly income, required loan amount, and if you have identified the property.6. In the next steps, enter your date of birth, PAN number and other details as requested depending on your selected occupation type.7. click on the 'SUBMIT' button.

That's it! Once your application is submitted, our representative will connect with you and guide you through the next steps.

In summary, the Bajaj Finserv Home Loan offers customers an easy and hassle-free way to finance their dream homes. With its flexible repayment options, competitive interest rates, and disbursal within 48 hours* of approval, this product is an excellent choice for anyone looking to purchase a house.

*Terms & conditions

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 66 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.

For more information, please visit: www.bajajhousingfinance.in | Facebook | LinkedIn.

