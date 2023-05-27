NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 27: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with IndusInd Bank, granting easy access to the IndusInd Bank Forex Card. A feature-laden tool, it makes international payments easier and seamless by providing a cashless and secure way to carry foreign currency.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

This card is particularly handy for Indian citizens travelling overseas either for work or leisure. Accessible through Bajaj Markets, this card allows users to transact in 14 currencies, namely Euro (EUR), Great Britain Pound (GBP), United States Dollar (USD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), Singapore Dollar (SGD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), Arab Emirates Dirham (AED), Japanese Yen (JPY), Swiss Franc (CHF), Thai Baht (THB), and South African Rand (ZAR) which is accepted across the globe.

The entire process is online, which enables the users to avail of the benefits of the IndusInd Bank Forex Card from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read | Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand: Promo Features Ashneer Grover, Shows Gang Leaders’ Tiff (Watch Video).

To enjoy secured international payments from this card, users have to pay nominal fees and charges. Here are the details of applicable fees and charges:

Users can get started right away and access this forex card, and its benefits, through the official Bajaj Markets website or smartphone application.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)