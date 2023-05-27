Paris Saint-Germain defeated relegation-threatened Auxerre by a margin of 2-1 in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match. Kylian Mbappe scored both goals for the Parisians and was the star of the match. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi also had a decent game and produced yet another assist. Incidentally, it was Messi's 300th club career assist. With this victory, PSG have come one step closer of winning their 11th Ligue 1 2022-23 title. PSG currently have 84 points from 36 matches in the French league table, six points more than second-placed Lens. They only require one more point to defend their title. PSG will now face Strasbourg in their next match at Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Argentine forward Lionel Messi will be playing for PSG in this match. Lionel Messi Registers 300th Assist of His Club Career During PSG's 2-1 Win Over Auxerre in Ligue 1 2022-23 (Watch Video).

PSG's opponent Strasbourg are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 2022-23 table. Strasbourg have accumulated 39 points from 36 matches and are six points above the relegation zone. They have been in good form in recent times and won four out of their last matches. A victory at this stage for Strasbourg will make the Ligue 1 race very interesting ahead of the final match week.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tomorrow in Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part for Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Strasbourg. Hence it is expected that the forward will keep his place in the starting eleven in this game. Messi has scored 15 goals so far in this season's French league. The Argentine forward also has provided 16 assists. He is among the best players in this tournament. Messi will be now looking to deliver another match-winning performance for his club. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Have Good Relationship With Argentina Star but There Is No Plan to Bring Him Back.

If second-placed Lens drop points in their match against Ajaccio, PSG will be crowned the champions irrespective of the outcome of their matches. Nevertheless, the Parisians will be hoping to get another victory and become the most successful team in the history of Ligue 1 in some style.

