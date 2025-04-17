VMPL

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17: Driving Global Innovation in IoT: SRMIST Kicks Off 5th International Conference on Internet of Things (ICIOT 2025).

Also Read | IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Reflects on Not Batting in Super Over Against Delhi Capitals, Says 'Management Is the One Who Decides'.

The School of Computing at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, set the stage for the 5th International Conference on Internet of Things (ICIOT 2025) .

Spearheaded by the Department of Computing Technologies, this conference brings together thought leaders, researchers, and industry pioneers to explore the transformative potential of IoT. With a focus on cross-border collaboration, academic excellence, and industry-integrated research, ICIOT 2025 features 20+ distinguished speakers from around the world, reinforcing SRMIST's commitment to shaping the future of connected technologies.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc Leaves Everyone in Awe With Bullseye Yorkers in Death-Over Masterclass.

This edition of ICIOT highlights cross-border collaboration, academic excellence, and industry-integrated research, with the presence of 20+ national and international speakers from across academia and industry.

Dr. Arumugam Murukiah, MD & CEO of Broadline Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and Chairman of TNIFMC, delivered a thought-provoking keynote on "Quantum Computing and Industry 4.0: From Evolution to Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)," offering a deep dive into quantum technologies and their role in transforming industries.

Adding an environmental perspective, Dr. Thota Narayana Rao, Scientist and Head (CCSG), National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, presented on "Atmospheric-Based IoT Devices for Disaster Mitigation and Lightning Protection." He emphasised that "due to global warming and increasing urbanisation, atmospheric patterns are shifting. Understanding these changes through IoT-enabled sensing can help us predict and prepare for future challenges. This is where conferences like ICIOT matter."

Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Chair Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, SRMIST, delivered a special address on the "75-Satellite Global Project," outlining India's collaborative space mission to harness satellite networks for environmental monitoring, communication, and sustainable agriculture.

Industry-academia collaboration was a central theme throughout the event. Mr. P. K. Unnikrishnan, Head - R&D Tyre Testing at Apollo Tyres Ltd., shared: "The way manufacturing systems evolve today demands continuous innovation. Our collaboration with SRM helps students gain real-world exposure, while we, as an industry, benefit from fresh, viable solutions--it's a win-win." He also added, "Sustainability has now become a design criterion in tyre development, not just an afterthought."

The event also featured remarks from academic leaders including Dr. M. Leenus Martin, Dean (Faculty of Engineering and Technology); Dr. Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson (School of Computing); and Dr. Pushpalatha M, Associate Chairperson (CS), along with Dr. Niranjana G (Convenor), Dr. Jansi K R (Organising Secretary), and Dr. R.I. Minu (Co-Convenor), among others.

By facilitating cross-disciplinary knowledge exchange and nurturing innovation, ICIOT 2025 reaffirms SRMIST's position as a global hub for research and technology advancement in the Internet of Things and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)