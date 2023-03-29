Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Apptio India LLP has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ in India from Dec. 2022 to Dec. 2023, for the second time in as many years.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"Our biggest focus at Apptio is ensuring we are creating an environment for our employees where they feel they can bring their authentic selves to work every single day," says Missy Waggoner, Chief People Officer at Apptio. "It is always special to receive external recognition for Apptio's workplace culture."

In India, Great Place to Work partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work for All.

"We are dedicated to providing opportunities for career development, incredible benefits, and a diverse and inclusive culture," said Dr Subi Krishnan, Vice President and General Manager at Apptio India. "I believe that by prioritizing our employees' work experience in and out of the office, we are able to demonstrate every day that they are valued as not only a part of the organization, but also as people."

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work for All and role models being For All Leaders.

Apptio is the leading technology spend and value management company for financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and portfolio development resources. Apptio's mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment. Powered by Apptio's cloud platform and AI/ML data engine, Apptio's SaaS applications translate technology costs into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. Apptio applications deliver six key capabilities: cost transparency, actionable insights, planning and forecasting, usage and consumption, value management, and showback/chargeback. As a trusted leader in FinOps and Technology Business Management with thousands of customers worldwide, Apptio empowers leaders to cut costs and redirect investments to cloud innovation and digital transformation. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

