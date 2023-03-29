Founded in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been a popular franchise since the inaugural IPL got underway. Their squad is always brimming with star players. Every year, the franchise managed to lure highly skilled players, and, it was no different at this year’s auction also. The three-time finalists entered the Indian Premier League 2023 auction with a stable squad after reserving their key players during the draft held previously this year. For the 2016 IPL finalists, their last season went well after having won eight, losing six of their 14 allotted group league matches. They finished third at the points table. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases, the Bangalore-based franchise kept mum during the initial rounds of the auction. However, they soon made their first signing as they got hold of England pacer Reece Topley at a mediocre Rs 1.9 crore. The left-handed pacer made a sensational comeback to the limited overs format for the English side in 2022 and is currently one of the most exciting bowling prospects. His signing will augur well for the side as they look to bolster their already strong bowling department that consists of star pacers, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

The Men in Red made another remarkable signing in the form of right-handed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell. The attacking batter, who has been added to the squad, serves as a perfect cover for injured Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. So far, Bracewell has featured in 16 T20Is, smashing 113 runs and has got 21 scalps. They further tried to enhance their batting line-up with the addition of Indian batter, Manish Pandey, only to be outclassed by the Delhi Capitals, who acquired the veteran stylish batter before the Faf Du Plessis-led side could purchase him. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Strength

As far as their batting is concerned, the side looks all set. Bowling wise, they can find bowlers in the form of Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece Topley, and, Michael Bracewell.

Weakness

They could have added a few more bowlers and middle-order batter who can turn the game on any moment. Other than that, there is no other weakness.

RCB IPL 2023 Schedule

Bangalore start their campaign against five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, on April 2, 2023 on their home turf. You can check RCB's IPL 2023 full schedule below.

In the tournament that is the toughest cricketing challenge, will @RCBTweets win? Tune-in to the #TataIPLOnStar to find out, LIVE! pic.twitter.com/MU4bZ80LLS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 17, 2023

RCB IPL 2023 Squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

